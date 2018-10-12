Women of Purpose (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Oct. 10)

“A woman in harmony with her spirit is like a river flowing. She goes where she will without pretense and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself”—Maya Angelou

On Sept. 15, the women of Homewood AME Zion Church presented their “Women of Purpose: Encouraging Acceptance of Christ Fellowship Luncheon.” With Bernadette Gibson and Deborah Sair as co-chairs seven “Women of Purpose” were honored, women in the community who have given of themselves tirelessly, are role models for our youth, and have a strong, positive impact on the Pittsburgh community. The honorees included: Dr. Janet Bell, Sharlene Dominick, Dr. Staci Flint, Marsha Grayson, Gail Payne, Brenda Tate and Donna Smallwood. Guests enjoyed a poem by Bernadette Gibson and a praise dance by Gwendolyn Ratliff. Each honoree received a plaque and a beautiful gift from the women of Homewood AME Zion Church where Reverend Stanley Dennison is the pastor.

