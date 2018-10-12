GET THE LOOK: Here’s Where To Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’ 2018 AMA’s Style Featuring All Black Designers

Tracee Ellis Ross has long ago proven to be much more than the daughter of diva. The actress, former runway model and celebrated clotheshorse has become a style icon in her own right. She sets fashion and beauty trends each time her Stella Hues adorned heels set foot on red carpets and sidewalk streets. At last night’s 2018 American Music Awards she set tongues wagging with 12 stunning looks from black designers. Here’s how to snag our top 5 favorite items from her looks for less.

The Sequin Jumpsuit

Get the look of her Nicolas Jebran jumpsuit by splurging on a high quality option from Neiman Marcus ($318.00, neimanmarcus.com) or take less of a risk with this one from Macy’s ($129.00, Macys.com). Don’t worry a killer Cardi B. impression isn’t required to pull this outfit off.

The Perfectly Flowing Pink Pants

She rocked a relaxed fit pink suit from Pyer Moss on the red carpet prior to her opening dance performance. Recreate the look for less with these wide-legged slacks from Lane Bryant ($59.95, LaneBryant.com).

The Over The Top Leopard Beret and Belt

As far as we’re concerned extra should come in one size fits all so we’re glad she included these buzz-worthy accessories in her look from Sergio Hudson. Pair this felt beret from ($27.00, Macys.com) with your favorite fall jacket or belt your favorite feline-inspired turtleneck with this belt ($16.99, Target.com).

Her Tulle Off-White Gown

The drama of her dress is one of a kind but you can come pretty close with this tiered skirt ($69.00, Chicwish.com).

Her Jewel Toned Ball Gown Length Kara Welch Skirt

Tuck your favorite social justice statement-making tee into a skirt that brings the drama ($30.00, TBDress.com). Get a plus-size option for even less ($25.89, JCPenney.com).

