New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Oct. 10)

RODMAN COLLECTING ITEMS

THROUGH OCTOBER 13—Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church is leading an effort to help individuals and families affected by the historic flooding and devastation in North and South Carolina. This flooding has caused such destruction and devastation, an immediate response for aid is needed from our community. The church will be receiving and organizing donations to be shipped directly to the hardest hit flood areas in the Carolinas. Items will be sent to and received by the Mount Calvary Church in Litle River South Carolina. This church will serve as a distribution center as well as be a resource center for the communities in North and South Carolina. Items such as clothing, cleaning supplies, nonperishable food items, water, gift cards, and money will be collected during this time. All donations can be brought to the church, 6111 Rodman Street, East Liberty. Deadline is Saturday, Oct. 13. For more information, call 412-363-8082.

MOUNT OLIVE 125TH ANNIVERSARY

OCTOBER 13—Mount Olive Baptist Church is 125 years old! The church was established to uphold and spread the word of God. As Blacks were migrating from the South, they began to integrate in record numbers to the industrial areas of McKeesport, Duquesne, Homestead, Braddock, and Rankin. This historic anniversary will be celebrated by giving thanks to God and praising Him for the wonderful things that He has done. Old members, new members, families, friends and acquaintances are invited to the celebration at Heritage Celebration Center, 1122 3rd St., North Versailles, at 6 p.m. Reverend Kenneth Jones of Miami, Fla., is the guest speaker. Cost is $50 for the banquet. For more information, call 412-818-4116.

LIVING SPRING GOSPEL CONCERT

OCTOBER 13—Living Spring International Pittsburgh is having its sixth annual Night of Wonders free gospel music concert at 4 p.m. at Pittsburgh CAPA, 111 Ninth St., Downtown. “In His Presence” will feature Joe Mettle, the internationally acclaimed Ghanaian gospel songwriter and artist. The evening also showcases Johnny Praise a New York-based gospel artist. Voices of Oasis, the host choir, whose membership is comprised of performers from four Redeemed Christian Church of God parishes in Western Pa., will also perform. Living Spring International Pittsburgh belongs to the denomination Redeemed Christian Church of God. It was founded in Nigeria and is one of the fastest-growing Pentecostal churches in the world. The church, at 900 Penn Ave., Wilkinsburg, has been in the area for about 15 years. Though free, people are requested to make reservations on www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 412-242-2500.

JAZZ ON THE LAWN

OCTOBER 13—The Church of the Holy Cross, 7507 Kelly St., is hosting “Jazz on the Lawn” at the church at 7 p.m. Donations are $25 to enjoy the music of the Bill Henry Band and Howie Alexander and his band. This event leads into the Annual Family & Friends Day on Sunday, Oct. 14, with service to begin at 10 a.m. The guest speaker is Mayor Torrance Harvey of Newburgh, New York. He is the second Black mayor of Newburgh, and a Morehouse graduate. For more information, call 412-242-3209.

BEULAH BAPTIST PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

OCTOBER 19-21—Come celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of Pastor Katrina Organ, beginning Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 201 Chalfont St, with the One Night Revival, featuring Bishop Michael Golphin St. of Deliverance Baptist Church. On Oct. 20, Prayer, Praise and Pastries will occur at 10 a.m. Then on Sunday, Oct. 21, it’s Pastor Organ’s ninth anniversary service, at 10 a.m. There will be a guest preacher, followed by dinner after the service. For more information, call 412-431-3320.

