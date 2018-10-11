Healthy and Inspirational—Alma Illery Center site of Community Health Fair

Healthy, and inspirational.

That’s how Cherylie Fuller best described the Community Health Fair that was held, Sept. 22, at the Alma Illery Primary Health Care Center in Homewood.

Nearly 200 people came out to get information on a variety of health-related topics, along with free blood pressure and glucose screenings, information from the Kidney Foundation and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, among others.

“When it comes to African Americans, the more information that we can get out to them, it enlightens them to want to be healthy within themselves,” Fuller told the New Pittsburgh Courier at the event.

Fuller is executive director of the Homewood Concerned Citizens Council. The organization co-sponsored the event along with The Central District of the First Jurisdiction of the Western PA Church of God in Christ and Alma Illery Primary Health Services.

There was information for people who have vertigo and dizziness, and “how you can tell if your equilibrium is off,” Fuller said.

For residents whose pets may have died and are looking to adopt a pet, there was information available on animal adoption.

The Mt. Ararat Baptist Church men’s choir provided some memorable moments during the event. Fuller said the men’s choir’s eloquent singing “went Facebook crazy,” as onlookers marveled.

The day began bright and early at 9 a.m. along Hamilton Avenue. People were still coming out as the event came to a close at 3 p.m. “It was really great in getting the community to come out like this,” Fuller told the Courier. “I thought it was a great day.”

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: