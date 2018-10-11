Family, Police still searching for Jessica Young

Pittsburgh police are alerting the public that the search continues for 35-year-old Jessica Young, and that the Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

According to police, Young was last seen leaving a home on Apple Street in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Young’s family members and friends have posted flyers in the city, hoping that someone has seen or recognizes Young, or may know where she is.

Please contact Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7142.

