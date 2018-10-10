News
Starbucks COO To Be Honored For Social Justice By National Action Network

Actors Terrence Howard and Jeffrey Wright are also slated for awards.

Starbucks’ Rosalind Brewer was among several figures from the world of entertainment, business and law who were expected to receive awards Tuesday night for their work in social justice.

Hosted by National Action Network’s president and founder the Rev. Al Sharpton, the annual Triumph Awards gala will honor six individuals for their ongoing work to promote racial justice. Civil rights leaders planned to toast the honorees at Lincoln Center in New York City.

“The Triumph Awards are a yearly opportunity to recognize and celebrate high-profile figure that are both successful leaders in their fields as well as staunch advocates for equality and justice,” Sharpton said. “These are people who can be celebrated, lifted up, and ultimately emulated in their work.

Starbucks hired Brewer in 2017 as group president and chief operating officer — the first woman and African-American to hold the post at the global coffee chain. NAN said it would present Brewer with its Corporate Executive of the Year Award for being a pioneering Black woman in the corporate sector.

Actors Terrence Howard and Jeffrey Wright were among the other slated award recipients. The star of hit TV show “Empire” will receive the Triumphant Entertainer of the Year Award.

NAN will also present the Chairman’s Award for Historic & Transformative Services in the Arts Award to Wright, a lead actor in the HBO series “Westworld.” Wright has worked in the international community to promoted tolerance for Ebola survivors and conflict-free gold mining in Sierra Leone.

“This year’s nominees exemplify the kind of service and activism that should be expected from public figures and officials,” Sharpton added. “In a news cycle dominated by Donald Trump and his bigoted, anti-civil rights administration, we at NAN are committed to highlighting people making real change and those that can shape public opinion to make it happen.”

Starbucks COO To Be Honored For Social Justice By National Action Network was originally published on newsone.com

