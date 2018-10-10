Metro
Home > Metro

Some Southwestern PA universities help students from under-resourced districts learn key college skills

0 reads
Leave a comment
Brycen Simpson, 20, of New Kensington, looks over paperwork from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency during the Summer Success Academy at California University of Pennsylvania on Aug. 14, 2018.

Brycen Simpson, 20, of New Kensington, looks over paperwork from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency during the Summer Success Academy at California University of Pennsylvania on Aug. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSouce)

Brycen Simpson didn’t feel prepared for college.

It was less than a week before starting classes at California University of Pennsylvania in August and, as he sat alongside his twin brother, Braden, the 20-year-olds agreed they weren’t ready.

There was so much they didn’t learn in high school, both academically and socially. They felt left behind.

“I know I’m not ready,” said Brycen, who hopes to go into sports management. “I literally think my [high] school really didn’t push the students hard enough.”

The twins, who graduated in May from Valley High School in the New Kensington-Arnold School District, participated in Cal U’s pilot Summer Success Academy in hopes of learning what’s ahead for them this fall.

New Kensington-Arnold is a small district in the northwest corner of Westmoreland County with 1,971 students — 58 percent of whom are economically disadvantaged. State funding made up about 58 percent of the district’s revenue in 2017-18, while about 31 percent was set to come from local tax revenue, according to its budget.

READ MORE AT:

https://schoolfundingpa.publicsource.org/stories/some-southwestern-pa-universities-help-students-from-under-resourced-districts-learn-key-college-skills/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close