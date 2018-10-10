Public Notice 10-10-18

NOTICE
CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2017 and 2018 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:
PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL NEW CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA AMOUNT AMOUNT
Homewood Concerned Citizens 2017 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Homewood
Trinity Temple Church/ 2017 $0.00 $2,500.00 +$2,500.00 Public Service Homewood
Homewood Concerned Citizens
Westside Mustangs 2017 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service West End
Birmingham Foundation/. 2017 $0.00 $2,500.00 +$2,500.00 Public Service West End
Westside Mustangs
Mt. Washington Community Center 2018 $10,000.00 $0.00 -$10,000.00 Public Service Mt. Washington
Birmingham Foundation/Mt. 2018 $0.00 $10,000.00 +$10,000.00 Public Service Mt. Washington
Washington Community Center
Saint Rosalia Food Bank 2018 $3,000.00 $0.00 -$3,000.00 Public Service Greenfield
Saint Rosalia Church/Saint 2018 $0.00 $3,000.00 +$3,000.00 Public Service Greenfield
Rosalia Food Bank
Pittsburgh Aids Task Force 2018 $5,000.00 $0.00 -$5,000.00 Public Service Citywide
Alliance For Health and Wellbeing 2018 $0.00 $5,000.00 +$5,000.00 Public Service Citywide
Intro to the Trades 2018 $10,000.00 $0.00 -$10,000.00 Public Service Citywide
Energy Innovation Center Institute, Inc. 2018 $0.00 $10,000.00 +10,000.00 Public Service Citywide
The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:
Michael Petrucci
Assistant Director for Community Development
Office of Management and Budget
200 Ross Street, Suite 201
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Thursday, October 25, 2018.