Public Notice 10-10-18

NOTICE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2017 and 2018 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:

PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL NEW CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA AMOUNT AMOUNT

Homewood Concerned Citizens 2017 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Homewood

Trinity Temple Church/ 2017 $0.00 $2,500.00 +$2,500.00 Public Service Homewood

Homewood Concerned Citizens

Westside Mustangs 2017 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service West End

Birmingham Foundation/. 2017 $0.00 $2,500.00 +$2,500.00 Public Service West End

Westside Mustangs

Mt. Washington Community Center 2018 $10,000.00 $0.00 -$10,000.00 Public Service Mt. Washington

Birmingham Foundation/Mt. 2018 $0.00 $10,000.00 +$10,000.00 Public Service Mt. Washington

Washington Community Center

Saint Rosalia Food Bank 2018 $3,000.00 $0.00 -$3,000.00 Public Service Greenfield

Saint Rosalia Church/Saint 2018 $0.00 $3,000.00 +$3,000.00 Public Service Greenfield

Rosalia Food Bank

Pittsburgh Aids Task Force 2018 $5,000.00 $0.00 -$5,000.00 Public Service Citywide

Alliance For Health and Wellbeing 2018 $0.00 $5,000.00 +$5,000.00 Public Service Citywide

Intro to the Trades 2018 $10,000.00 $0.00 -$10,000.00 Public Service Citywide

Energy Innovation Center Institute, Inc. 2018 $0.00 $10,000.00 +10,000.00 Public Service Citywide

The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:

Michael Petrucci

Assistant Director for Community Development

Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street, Suite 201

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Thursday, October 25, 2018.

