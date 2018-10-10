Public Notice 10-10-18

Classifieds
NOTICE
CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2017 and 2018 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:

PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL NEW CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA AMOUNT AMOUNT

Homewood Concerned Citizens 2017 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Homewood

Trinity Temple Church/ 2017 $0.00 $2,500.00 +$2,500.00 Public Service Homewood
Homewood Concerned Citizens

Westside Mustangs 2017 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service West End

Birmingham Foundation/. 2017 $0.00 $2,500.00 +$2,500.00 Public Service West End
Westside Mustangs

Mt. Washington Community Center 2018 $10,000.00 $0.00 -$10,000.00 Public Service Mt. Washington

Birmingham Foundation/Mt. 2018 $0.00 $10,000.00 +$10,000.00 Public Service Mt. Washington
Washington Community Center

Saint Rosalia Food Bank 2018 $3,000.00 $0.00 -$3,000.00 Public Service Greenfield

Saint Rosalia Church/Saint 2018 $0.00 $3,000.00 +$3,000.00 Public Service Greenfield
Rosalia Food Bank

Pittsburgh Aids Task Force 2018 $5,000.00 $0.00 -$5,000.00 Public Service Citywide

Alliance For Health and Wellbeing 2018 $0.00 $5,000.00 +$5,000.00 Public Service Citywide

Intro to the Trades 2018 $10,000.00 $0.00 -$10,000.00 Public Service Citywide

Energy Innovation Center Institute, Inc. 2018 $0.00 $10,000.00 +10,000.00 Public Service Citywide

The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:
Michael Petrucci
Assistant Director for Community Development
Office of Management and Budget
200 Ross Street, Suite 201
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Thursday, October 25, 2018.

