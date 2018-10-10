Employment Opportunities 10-10-18

Chief of Staff

Port Authority is seeking a Chief of Staff to serve as special advisor to the General Manager/CEO. Responsible for the coordination and collaboration between senior staff, departments and the GM/CEO. Responsible for prioritization of GM/CEO’s calendar. Responsible for consistent communications of the organization’s vision with all Port Authority of Allegheny County’s (PAAC) stakeholders; customers, employees, community partners, and the public overall. Represents the GM/CEO at meetings when required and advises the GM/CEO by providing extensive professional assistance, project management, and recommendations on organizational issues. This position performs highly responsible management work covering a broad range of activities.

Essential Functions:

•Assists the General Manager with the overall management and administration of program activities and internal operations. Advises the GM/CEO on a variety of issues that arise both internally and externally; working as an extension of the GM/CEO, thinking and operating strategically.

•Works with Senior Staff /Directors in assisting the General Manager with interactions with various internal and external constituencies. Provides executive project management, acts on authority of the GM/CEO to oversee projects that typically require cross-functional collaboration and resource allocation. Reviews action items decided on in each strategic meeting and prepares a written summary, confirming project owner, timelines and adequate sign-offs.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS degree in Business Administration, Public Administration, Urban Planning or related field from an accredited school. Relevant experience may substitute for education on a year-for year basis.

•Ten (10) years of progressively responsible experience in the management of complex public programs, of which five (5) years is in an executive or senior management role.

•Must have excellent organization, communication, facilitation, and analytical skills.

•Must understand Board and operating policies and procedures necessary to ensure appropriate organizational decision-making processes are followed.

•Must possess a highly collaborative nature, with outstanding diplomacy, analytical and organizational skills.

Preferred attributes:

•Master’s degree in Business Administration, Public Administration or Urban Planning.

•Prior Chief of Staff experience.

•Transit experience.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

Director of Rail

Service Delivery

Port Authority is seeking a Director of Rail Service Delivery to implement and execute business strategies for light rail passenger operations including functional areas of light rail service delivery, right-of-way, LRT systems and power, Operations Control Center (OCC), equipment maintenance, manpower and other rail operations duties. Investigate service delivery problems and initiate corrective and preventive actions. Address capacity and optimal efficiency in all areas. Evaluate general service levels and make recommendations for improvement.

Essential Functions:

•Plans, directs, and manages all phases of day-to-day light rail service delivery, OCC, LRT Systems & Power, Way and the administrative activities of the Rail Departments. Assists with the development and implementation of strategic and departmental goals and objectives for Port Authority’s light rail system operations and maintenance to include, traction power, signals, track, bridges and rail structures. Ensures that all projects, programs and strategic plans are within established deadlines to facilitate the accomplishment of Port Authority’s strategic mission.

•Manages department matters relating to hiring, promotions, transfers, evaluations, training, other personnel actions and monitors standardized Port Authority programs, such as health and safety, drug and alcohol, attendance, workers’ compensation and safety as they relate to rail operations. Mentor and develop staff to improve accountability and results.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BA/BS degree in Transportation, Business Administration, Public Administration or directly related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of six (6) years of progressively responsible experience in the areas of light rail operations and/or right-of-way maintenance.

•Minimum of four (4) years of supervisory/management experience in light rail operations.

•Thorough knowledge and understanding of light rail transit systems operations.

•Experience overseeing multi-million dollar capital projects.

•Experience working with FTA and state safety oversight agencies.

•Extensive knowledge of FTA regulations, including relevant new legislation affecting railroad operations.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•Customer focused, well organized and results oriented.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE

Financial Empowerment Center Nonprofit

Program Manager

The Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) program aims to improve the financial stability of City of Pittsburgh households by providing high quality, one-on-one financial education and counseling to low-income residents. The Program Manager will support the programmatic design and implementation of the initiative; act as the liaison between Advantage Credit Counseling Service, Inc. and referral partners and hosts; work with partners to problem-solve operational issues, including programmatic integration with host sites and referral relationships with other local government agencies; train all FEC employees and referral partners on the FEC mode; and other duties as required. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college and two years of supervisory experience required. Candidate must be willing to travel between multiple work sites in the City of Pittsburgh. Email cover letter and resume to hmurray@advantageccs.org.

Financial Empowerment Center Financial

Counselor

The Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) program aims to improve the financial stability of City of Pittsburgh households by providing high quality, one-on-one financial education and counseling to low-income residents. An FEC Counselor’s primary purpose is to provide education, counseling, and support regarding personal finances and credit issues for individuals and families. Duties shall include assess client needs and develop individual financial action plans with each client; provide individualized financial counseling sessions and achieve client outcomes; collect, track and report required data using client management database; successfully complete and pass counselor training; and other duties as required. A baccalaureate degree from an accredited college and two years of experience of relevant work experience with some background in finance, financial education, counseling/coaching, or social service delivery required. Bilingual applicants are of interest for this position. Candidate must be willing to travel between multiple work sites in the City of Pittsburgh. Email cover letter and resume to hmurray@advantageccs.org.

Director – Operations University

Port Authority is seeking a Director – Operations University to direct the design, planning, and implementation of Port Authority Operations University’s operations training programs for operators, maintenance and first-line supervisors to align with the objectives and strategies of Port Authority. Collaborates with functional management teams to assess ongoing and future training and development needs as well as effectiveness of established programs. Develops a program delivery schedule that provides operations training on a scheduled and as-needed basis. Approves new training techniques and suggests enhancements to existing training programs. Manages and develops operations training professionals.

Essential Functions:

•Assesses training needs of operators and maintenance employees through surveys, interviews with employees, focus groups, and/or consultation with managers, instructors, or customer representatives, and compiles the data into statistical reports. Liaises with management to ensure training and educational programs are achieving corporate goals.

•Directs the Operations training staff. Establishes goals and objectives, monitors and evaluates performance.

•Directs the development of Operations training materials, procedural manuals, and directs the purchase of equipment, media, software and other visual or technical aids in order to expedite learning. Continuously evaluates and researches new training materials that will enhance training procedures and provide value to employees including manuals, guides, and course materials. Makes recommendations for improvements and oversees implementation of changes.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BA/BS in Business Administration, Education, Transportation, Communications, Industrial Relations or directly related field from an accredited school. May substitute training/facilitating experience for education on a one-for-one year basis.

•Minimum of seven (7) years as a facilitator/trainer, including a minimum of three (3) years designing and delivering training courses and/or workshops.

•Minimum of five (5) years of supervisory experience.

•Thorough knowledge of modern adult learning theories, instructional techniques/design and behavior modification.

•Experience delivering Operator and/or maintenance training.

•Experience in project management.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Microsoft Windows, Word and PowerPoint.

•Ability and willingness to work shifts and pass days.

Preferred attributes:

•MA/MS in Business Administration, Education, Transportation, Communications, Industrial Relations or directly related field from an accredited school.

•Previous experience managing a transit university.

•Previous experience working in a union environment.

•PHR, SPHR, or comparable certification sponsored by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) or HR Certification Institute.

•Previous experience using Statistical Process Control methods.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE

Assistant Manager of Road Operations

Port Authority is seeking an Assistant Manager of Road Operations to provide assistance and support to the Manager – Road Operations & Special Services and is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the daily operating and administrative activities within Road Operations. To develop, communicate and implement bus/rail detours for special service and special events.

Essential Functions:

•Plans, assigns and oversees the daily activities of all Road Operations supervisors including preparing payroll, conducting picks, approving and monitoring all daily reports, and resolving departmental employee relation issues.

•Attends meeting with contractors, special events coordinators, engineers and planners to help determine service impacts. Monitors construction developments to minimize transit service delays, and as needed; coordinates with police to clear roadways for transit service.

•Oversees the restoration of service disrupted by inclement weather, disabled vehicles, accidents, constructions, and other unforeseen events and reroutes transit service disrupted by parades and other events, making the necessary adjustments to minimize service impacts.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•Minimum of three (3) years experience as a Bus/LRV Operator; or two (2) years experience in one of the following positions within Bus or Road Operations: Bus Route Foreman; Bus Instructor; Traffic Dispatcher.

•Willingness and ability to respond to 24-hour emergency calls.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•Thorough knowledge of Port Authority service area.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows.

•Customer focused.

•alid Commercial Driver’s Class B License with a “P” endorsement.

* This is a Safety Sensitive position subject to all testing provisions under the Drug and Alcohol Policy, including random drug and alcohol testing. The person selected for this position may be required to be tested prior to being awarded the job.

Preferred attributes:

•Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree in Transportation, Business Administration, Public Administration or related field from an accredited college or university.

•Supervisory experience.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: