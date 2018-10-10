Bids and Proposals 10-10-18

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) will receive proposals for the project identified below. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. The Request for Proposals (RFP) may be obtained after the date identified below from Ryan Buries, Email: rburies@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: (412) 325-6179, Facsimile: (412) 325-6104.

This Advertisement applies to the following RFP:

Project: Waste Water Treatment Plant UV System Replacement at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC)

RFP Available: Oct. 1, 2018

Time/Date/Location for Non-Mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting: 10:00 AM Oct. 4, 2018

Time/Date/Location for Proposals: 3:00 PM Oct. 19, 2018, DLCC, SMG Admin. Office-East Lobby, 1000 Ft Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

INVITATION FOR BIDS:

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is requesting bids from qualified contractors for the PORCH DECK TEMPORARY SHORING CONSTRUCTION AT MAPLEVIEW TERRACE. The ACHA encourages responses from women, minority, disadvantaged and veteran owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA.

LOCATION: MAPLEVIEW DRIVE BRADDOCK, PA 15104

CONTRACT: #ACHA-1604 –

GC/GENERAL CONTRACTOR

DOCUMENTS: Bid Documents will be on file and may be viewed after Tuesday/October 9, 2018 on the Pittsburgh Builder’s Exchange, or the McGraw-Hill websites, and may be obtained at the ACHA Central Office, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting the ACHA at 412-402-2464 or emailing ajamrom@achsng.com.

FEE: A non-refundable fee is required for each set of Contract Documents (certified check or money order only) $75 for hardcopy documents -or- no charge for emailed (electronic) documents.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: Thursday/October18, 2018, at 10:00AM in the ACHA Central Office Board Room 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM local time on Thursday November 1, 2018 at the ACHA Central Office Board Room 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Compliance is required with the Davis-Bacon Act and other Federal Labor Standard Provisions; Title VI and other applicable provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; the Department of Labor Equal Opportunity Clause (41 CFR 60-1.4); Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprise); Executive Order 12138 (Utilization of Women Business Enterprise); in compliance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990; the Allegheny County MBE/WBE Program enacted July 1981, which sets forth goals of 13 percent MBE and 2 percent WBE; and the Allegheny County Ordinance #6867-12, setting forth goals of 5 percent Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (VOSB).

Frank Aggazio,

Executive Director,

Allegheny County

Housing Authority

BID

The City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management & Budget, on behalf of the Department of Mobility & Infrastructure invites all vendors to submit bids regarding:

FIFB18000608 – East Carson Street – Streetscaping.

Further information is contained in the FIFB documents which can be viewed and downloaded at: http://purchasing.pittsburghpa.gov/beacon/.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on October 26, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B180851A Bus Batteries

B180952A Janitorial Supplies

-General

B180953A Janitorial Supplies-Cleaning Products

B180956A Wheel Flange Lubrication Sticks-LRV

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s

Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B180955A Leasing & Servicing of Coach Tires

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am October 10, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

INVITATION TO BID

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate, sealed bids for the following prime contract with the Authority as follows:

INTERIOR RENOVATIONS &

WINDOW REPLACEMENTS

DONORA TOWNHOUSES

DONORA, PA

A certified check or bank draft payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, a US Government Bond or satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Bids will be received no later than 1:30PM/EST, TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2018 at Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA 15301 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days prior to contract award.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 9:00AM/EST, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2018. Interested parties are to meet at the Project Site, 1335 McKean Avenue, Donora, PA.

Plans, specifications and contract documents may be examined at the following location:

The Pennsylvania Builders Exchange

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

http://www.pbe.org

or obtained at the office of the Architect, Shaeffer & Madama, Inc., 57 Fourteenth Street, Wheeling, WV 26003. A CD containing Specifications and Drawings is available for a $25.00 non-refundable payment.

The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications.

The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informality in the bidding.

STEPHEN K. HALL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Equal Opportunity Housing

Hearing Impaired

Call TDD

(724) 228-6083

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE 2018 REBID

IFB# 300-13-18-REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE 2018 REBID

IFB# 300-13-18-REBID

The documents will be available no later than October 1, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh –

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

October 11, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS/OFFERORS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time October 23, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

LARGE WATER METERS

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA106

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to Charlene Juratovic at cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail to: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than October 16, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

No Bid Bond is required. Successful Bidder(s) will be required to submit a Performance Bond, for 10% of the awarded contract value, within 10 calendar days of award notification. Failure to submit a performance bond within the time frame required may be cause for the PWSA to rescind the award. Performance Security(s) shall be accompanied by an appropriate power-of-attorney from the surety firm to the agent issuing the Security.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

