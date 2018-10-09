The battle against infant mortality in Allegheny County: exploring the progress and persistent challenges

Carissa Ashby could feel her daughter moving in the womb. She couldn’t settle on a name. Baby Zoe perhaps? Nothing seemed quite right.

Then, late in her pregnancy, Ashby woke up and just knew. She would name her

Ashby, 32, had endured heartache before Karma was born: Two miscarriages, one in 2003, the other in 2004. A son stillborn at 30 weeks in 2005, despite regular trips to the doctor to convey her sense that something was wrong.

Her pregnancy with Karma was monitored as high risk because of her history.

This time, she sought support from Healthy Start Pittsburgh, a nonprofit that works to reduce infant mortality by strengthening maternal health. Healthy Start began sending a community health worker to Ashby’s home early in her pregnancy, she said. Later, after her daughter was born, it was Montia Brock of Healthy Start who consistently visited them every month.

On Aug. 21, 2017, Karma was born to term: 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

“I felt like it was meant (to be). She’s my little piece of karma,” said Ashby, of Swissvale, who also has an 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter.

Brock, a perinatal health policy specialist, still visits monthly to track Karma’s progress and share information and advice with the family. Karma took her first steps on Sept. 24. Less than two months ago, she turned 1 — a milestone in a child’s development, as they move past the fragile newborn stage and hurtle toward toddlerhood.