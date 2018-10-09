Remember in November: VOTE

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is now a Supreme Court justice, shifting the court further to the right.
The Senate rushed to confirm Kavanaugh Saturday in a razor-thin, near-party-line vote of 50-48, with the smallest — and most partisan — Senate vote margin in nearly 140 years. According to CBS News, the last judge to end up on the Supreme Court by such a slim margin was Stanley Matthews, who was confirmed in 1881 by a single vote.
The senators confirmed Kavanaugh after credible concerns were raised about his truthfulness and temperament.
He was confirmed despite compelling testimony made against him of sexual assault by Professor Christine Blasey Ford. An FBI investigation of her claims and other accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh by two other women was narrow and limited and in one case ignored altogether.
Kavanaugh was confirmed despite his belligerent testimony and partisan attacks. His lack of judicial temperament during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing should have disqualified him. His misleading portrayal of his youth involving drinking and treatment toward females was dishonest.
This was not a legal proceeding in which facts had to be proven beyond any reasonable doubt, but a high-stakes job interview in which impartiality and integrity should be paramount.
But Republican senators were determined to push through the nomination through sheer will.
We deserved a better confirmation process. We deserved a better nominee.
Kavanaugh now sits on the nation’s highest court. The 53-year-old judge will be part of a young conservative majority that is expected to rule on cases involving voting and gun rights, abortion and affirmative action.
While the court’s five conservative justices are mostly young, the court’s four liberal justices are not. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 85 and Justice Stephen G. Breyer is 80.
Kavanaugh is expected to be the fifth and deciding vote to reverse the Roe v. Wade decision giving women the right to an abortion.
Polls showed most Americans opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation. They were not heard.
Americans will get a chance in November to remember how their senators voted on Kavanaugh.
Voters disappointed by Kavanaugh’s confirmation must turn their anger into action and remove from office the senators who supported him.
http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/remember-in-november-vote/article_45f924af-fb99-5bd8-978e-ac05f37b9d5d.html