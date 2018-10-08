Meghan Markle’s Evil Half-Sister Attacked Her Mother

Meghan Markle‘s 53-year-old half-sister Samantha Markle (her married name is Samantha Grant, but she suddenly started going by her maiden name when Meghan and Harry went public) is still hating from the nosebleed seats now that Meghan is living her best life. Considering Meghan is paying her no mind, she’s now attacking Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.
See Also: UK Royal Wears Blackface Brooch, Offers Lame Apology To Meghan Markle
In now-deleted tweets obtained by The Daily Mail, Samantha slammed Doria as a mother. She wrote, “The world does not know that our dad raised her most of the time without the input of her mother especially from age 12 through high school and he gave her everything she had and is,” Samantha tweeted. “She was never raised as an only child. Truth kids! He is amazing and successful and mags lie.”
She continued, “Glad you love people you don’t even know. But everything that you think you know from tabloids is a lie. Dad pretty much raised her most of her life on his own and Doria was not around very much.”
Samantha then turned her bitter Twitter fingers back on Meghan, writing, “She has ghosted both sides of the family she needs to earn our trust it is the other way around. You don’t crap on an entire family and then run around crying that you cannot trust everyone.”
To make matters even more bizarre, Samantha Markle actually flew from her home in Florida and arrived unannounced at Kensington Palace this weekend. She was confronted by a security guard and “locked in an embarrassing stand off with police guarding the gates of Kensington Palace,” according to The Mirror. She gave a letter to the security guard, which reportedly said her behavior would “escalate” if she did not get a meeting with Meghan. She then bought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle masks at a sovereign shop. See the photo below:
We are sure Meghan Markle is unbothered by her hating sister.
SEE ALSO:
Here’s Why NewsOne Won’t Be Covering One Iota Of The Royal Wedding
White House Spokeswoman Called ‘Uncle Tom’ At Correspondents’ Dinner
Black Police Officer Shot And Killed In His Home
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
1. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks2 of 24
3. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks3 of 24
4. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks7 of 24
8. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks9 of 24
10. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks10 of 24
11. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks12 of 24
13. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks14 of 24
15. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks16 of 24
17. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At StarbucksSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks18 of 24
19. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks19 of 24
20. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks20 of 24
21. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks21 of 24
22. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks22 of 24
23. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks23 of 24
24. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks24 of 24
Meghan Markle’s Evil Half-Sister Attacked Her Mother was originally published on newsone.com