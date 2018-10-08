Angry White Men Throw A Temper Tantrum Because They Can’t Have A Kavanaugh Party At A Bar

Many people across the nation are disappointed that a man accused of sexual assault—and who has clearly shown he is deeply partisan—has been confirmed to the Supreme Court. Yep, after serious allegations and lying at his hearing on numerous accounts, Brett Kavanaugh will be joining the Supreme Court. That said, many people are celebrating — namely, angry white men, which is clearly Kavanaugh‘s demographic.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

According to KIRO7, young Republicans at the University of Washington College are threatening to sue Shultzy’s Bar and Grill in Seattle for not allowing them to have a “Beers 4 Brett” at their establishment on October 6.

The bar wrote on the Facebook page for the event, “Shultzy’s is a sports-themed bar & grill that welcomes everyone. We do not promote or endorse any one religious or political viewpoint. As such, due to the political nature of your planned event, we request that you find another venue to celebrate.”

This post caused the angry white men to have a privileged break down. A group called Freedom X, which represents the childish college students, said on social media, “If denied service, freedom x will sue to vindicate our clients’ right.”

However, a constitutional law expert, Jeffery Needle, told KIRO7, “They’re free to request all they like. If the group says too bad, ‘You’re required to admit us,’ and the bar says, ‘Oh no, you cannot come in,’ then at least potentially this group could have a claim.” More than likely, if the bar is sued, the case will be thrown out.

The bar refused to comment on the story.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the summer of 1982. Republicans, including those on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said she was credible, yet still supported him.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Angry White Men Throw A Temper Tantrum Because They Can’t Have A Kavanaugh Party At A Bar was originally published on newsone.com