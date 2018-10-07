The SMARTER Study can help you lose weight

People who are overweight are at an increased risk of developing health problems like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and sleep apnea. Using a smartphone app to keep track of diet and exercise can help people lose weight, but there has been little research done about the effectiveness of these types of apps.

The purpose of this study is to help researchers find out if the combination of a smartphone app plus feedback messages related to diet, weight and physical activity can help people lose more weight than they do with a smartphone app alone. Researchers hope their findings will lead to a better understanding of how smartphones and other technologies can help people lose weight in the future.

If you are interested in weight loss, are 18 years of age or older and own and regularly use a smartphone, you may be eligible to participate in a research study to help learn more about the effect of feedback messages on weight loss. This study is 12 months and requires four visits. A fitness tracker, scale and compensation will be provided.

If you are interested in participating in the SMARTER study, e-mail wtloss@pitt.edu or call 412-624-2229.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: