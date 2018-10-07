No Mobile Access?

While around 75 percent of people living in the United States use a mobile device, many do not have access to this resource.

You can take control of your health offline:

• Start a dialogue in person with someone who talks with you about health care.

• UPMC Health Coaches are available to UPMC Health Plan members and provide one-on-one support.

• Stop in to the Urban League of Pittsburgh’s Health Education Office (HEO). Nurses are available at the HEO to discuss any mHealth-related questions. The downtown office is located at 610 Wood Street.

