Join us for Dinner & Dialogue in Homewood

Who: The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, New Pittsburgh Courier, UPMC Center for Engagement & Inclusion, University of Pittsburgh’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), and YOU!

What: The free and open to the public Dinner and Dialogue series will discuss Allegheny County-specific health disparities, health topics identified in the Homewood community and current research and resource opportunities. Researchers will be on hand to present findings, and the floor will be open to dialogue. Dinner and child care will be provided. November’s topic will be gun violence and community trauma.

Where: Community Engagement Center in Homewood at 622 North Homewood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

When: Nov. 8, 2018, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Why: This unique event seeks to boost community health education and advocacy, increase diverse participation in clinical and translational research and encourage individuals to become empowered and actively engaged in their own health.

RSVP to bos23@pitt.edu with your name, number in your party, if you have any food allergies and please let us know if you will require child care. Attendees need not work or live in Homewood to attend this event.

