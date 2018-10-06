Black Man Wins Nobel Peace Prize After Trump Said He Deserved It

Both a Yazidi woman and a Black man who fought against sexual violence won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Friday (Oct. 5). The news comes after President Donald Trump expressed that he deserved the coveted honor.

RELATED: 3 Black Game Changers Who Deserve The Nobel Peace Prize Instead Of Trump

Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege, both anti-abuse activists and advocates for victims, have strongly opposed sexual violence, which is often used as a weapon during war and armed conflict. Both have drawn attention to wartime sexual violence, urging that perpetuators be held accountable for their crimes.

2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending victims of war-time sexual violence. Fellow laureate Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/MY6IdYWN1e — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018

“Both laureates have made a crucial contribution to focusing attention on, and combating, such war crimes,” Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said during Friday’s announcement at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. “Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims. Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others.

Mukwege, a gynecologist and surgeon, has provided medical care for thousands of women and girls affected by rape and sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, CNN reported. He founded a clinic in Bukavu, an eastern city in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 20 years ago. Working with colleagues at Panzi Hospital, he supports brutalized women.

Murad identifies as a Yazidi woman, referring to the predominantly Kurdish-speaking group consisting of more than 400,000 people primarily living in Syria and Iraq. She has a poignant story: Murad, who is from the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar, was held as a sex slave by ISIS, according to CNN. She survived the abuse and became a UN goodwill ambassador for the “dignity of human trafficking survivors” at age 23 in 2016.

She is the second-youngest Nobel prize recipient after activist Malala Yousafzai.

Both Murad and Mukwege won the prize following Trump’s controversial comments in May about deserving to win the honor. “Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it,” Trump said when asked by a reporter in the White House if he thinks he should receive the prestigious award, The Hill reported.

SEE ALSO:

Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him For Moving Into His Own Home

White Man Reportedly Shoots Seven Police Officers And Is Still Alive

National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom 10 photos Launch gallery National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom 1. Saul Williams Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Haki Madhubuti Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Nikki Giovanni Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Amiri Baraka Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Rita Dove Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Maya Angelou Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Langston Hughes Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Tracy K. Smith Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Gwendolyn Brooks Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Tyehimba Jess Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom Several influential African-American poets have captivated the nation with their poems for decades. On National Poetry Day, Americans can reflect on their works, from pieces that touch on the past to pieces that provide vivid visions of the future. RELATED: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors People who are passionate about poetry can ponder poets' wise words on this special day. They can read poems, listen to audio or hear poets' speak at events across the nation. They can celebrate the gift of poetry: the imagery, emotion and messages. National Poetry Day is a chance for a celebration of spoken and written words; it's an opportunity to let other poets' works inspire them. Also, there are many renowned, Pulitzer Prize-winning poets who have won acclaim with their work. Many people appreciate the poems of deceased, legendary poets such as Gwendolyn Brooks, Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes. Many of today's innovative poets, from Tyehimba Jess to Tracy K. Smith, have also garnered hundreds of fans. Several wordsmiths have become poet laureates, which are government or institution-appointed positions that allow creatives to compose words for special events and occasions. These poets have received several prestigious honors. Here are 10 influential Black poets who have created memorable works.

Black Man Wins Nobel Peace Prize After Trump Said He Deserved It was originally published on newsone.com