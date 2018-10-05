Still Struggling…50 Years Later—NAACP McKeesport holds its annual Freedom Dinner

The theme, “Still Struggling…50 Years Later” during the NAACP McKeesport Unit’s annual Freedom Dinner served as a reminder that even though African Americans in this country have made some strides 50 years after the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., there is still a long way to go for total equality.

“The privilege in this country to vote is sacred. It’s how you protect your family and your community,” stressed Dr. Joan Evelyn Duvall-Flynn, president of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference. She encouraged the audience to vote in each election, not just the Nov. 6 midterm election. “When you vote make sure you vote for people that share your values and will take care of your community,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of participating and being counted in the upcoming 2020 United States Census. “It is important that you are counted, get the representation that you deserve and that your community receives the money it deserves.”

Associate Teaching Professor in the Department of African and African American Studies at Penn State Greater Allegheny, Dr. Anthony B. Mitchell Sr., alluded that Dr. Duvall-Flynn’s points are very significant. Noting the theme of the dinner as very appropriate, he recognized that the NAACP was founded in 1909 out of struggle.

“A struggle for freedom, a struggle for liberation, a struggle for civil rights, a struggle for women’s rights, a struggle for children’s rights, and a struggle for justice. From 1619 to 1865 to 1903 to 1968 to today we are still struggling. In our history as African Americans, struggle is a word we know well, it is a word that epitomizes our historical collective experience,” he said.

Dr. Mitchell, the keynote speaker, questioned what Black people’s ancestors, the founders of the NAACP and people like Dr. King would think today about the current state of the Black family and racial issues. “I believe that the founders of the NAACP nationally and locally would be pleased to see that some have made social and economic progress.” On the other hand, he said that they would be greatly saddened by the constant challenges within the Black family and American society, and the continued lowering of educational achievement of Black children. Not to mention the past 40 years of mass incarceration, the increasing intra-communal violence, the rise in hate politics and the shootings of unarmed Black and brown citizens across the nation. Dr. Mitchell concluded that in order to make changes, Black people must overcome the struggles.

Dr. Mitchell annually teaches courses in African history, African American history and American history. He has published numerous academic articles and his 30-plus years of institutional and community service are embodied in his involvement in statewide and regional educational initiatives, which include training teachers and professionals in culturally responsive and Afrocentric education. He has served on the Pittsburgh Public Schools/Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission’s “Conciliation Agreement” Equity Advisory Panel as a monitor of the systemic academic progress and achievement of African American students.

Dr. Mitchell is a graduate of Geneva College and holds a master’s degree in education from Penn State and a doctorate degree in Administration and Leadership Studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In recognition for their service throughout the McKeesport NAACP’s jurisdiction of McKeesport and Duquesne, the chapter recognized Reta Wallace with the Silent Hero Award, Calvina Harris with the Community Service Award, and V. Fawn Walker Montgomery with the Community Service Award. The Partnership for Minority HIV/AIDS Prevention received the Community Organization Award. Scholarships of $500 were awarded to Armani Isaac, attending Penn State, and Cameron Robertson, attending West Virginia University.

Wallace is the owner of Magic Palace Hair Salon. Committed to McKeesport, the city in which she grew up, she is known for her pleasant personality, passion for hairstyling and her lifelong dedication to cosmetology.

Harris is a longtime resident and native of Duquesne. Her involvement in the community spans over decades of volunteering, helping the underserved and ensuring the children of Duquesne receive a good education. Serving as Chairperson for the Democratic Committee is just one of the many boards and organizations of which she is involved.

“Remember to pass the torch and recognize your power,” advised Walker Montgomery. Known for her activism and advocacy work, the lifelong McKeesport resident was a candidate for state House District 35, and is a former two-term Councilwoman in McKeesport. She is founder and president of Take Action Mon Valley.

