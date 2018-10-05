Le Diner en Blanc Pittsburgh turns four (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Oct. 3)

Paris, New York, Atlanta or any other city that has done Le Diner en Blanc for decades has nothing on the Steel City. On Sept. 15, Le Diner en Blanc was held in Pittsburgh. Tradition calls for the location of the diner to be announced on the same day of the diner about 30 minutes prior to the main event.

Nearly 1,200 waited in designated locations near the all-white event for their group leaders to give them the location of the secret soiree. This year’s location was east of the city in Mellon Park. It was a beautiful evening and organizers Lorraine Dinatale, Trisha Daniel and Krystal Vangura once again brought spectacular nuances to the fourth annual Le Diner en Blanc. There were fire dancers, acrobats, classical music, wine tasting and a DJ that got everyone on their feet at the end of the evening. Of course the Le Diner en Blanc traditions of waving the white napkin and lighting the sparklers at dark were highlights of the evening.

Next year will be year five for Pittsburgh and should be a big event. If you are up to the challenge of wearing all white, bringing your own table and chairs, meal and centerpieces, get ready for next year by logging in to https:// Pittsburgh.dinerenblanc.com and register.

