Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop’s Name Who Killed O’Shae Terry

An Arlington, Texas cop killed O’Shae Terry days before a Dallas officer fatally shot Botham Jean.

Once again, protesters are demanding to know the identity of a Texas police officer who killed a Black man. Demonstrators used an unusual tactic to find out the name of the Arlington cop who shot O’Shae Terry on Sept. 1.

Activists unloaded a casket from a black SUV at a community gathering Tuesday night in Arlington that was attended by police officers, Fox4News.com reported.

“We’re approaching officers, respectfully asking them if they killed O’Shae Terry or if they have any information about the person who did,” said attorney Lee Merritt, who’s representing Terry’s family.

Hours after the Arlington police released a video of the shooting, the nation’s attention turned to the Sept. 6 fatal shooting of Botham Jean in his own home by off-duty Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. For days, Dallas police refused to identify the now fired officer. Social media users were reportedly the first to reveal Guyger’s identity.

Merritt, who’s also representing Jean’s family, dismissed a reporter’s question about whether the demonstration was appropriate. He said the gathering was the perfect place because the community continues to grieve Terry’s death. The attorney plans to file a civil suit against the police department and the officer.

The police footage of the shooting shows an officer talking with Terry and a passenger after a traffic stop, according to the Associated Press. After a backup officer appears on the scene, the first officer tells Terry that she smells marijuana in the vehicle and must do a search. The first officer returned to her patrol car.

Shortly after that, the windows of Terry’s SUV begin to roll up, and the backup officer orders Terry to stop. As the vehicle moves forward, the officer fired a total of five shots at the vehicle and killed 24-year-old Terry. The passenger survived.

Investigators found a gun, ecstasy pills and a pound of marijuana in the SUV a day after the shooting, according to the police.

“At no point did that car represent a danger to (the officer who shot Terry),” Merritt said, according to the AP. The officer was also unaware of the alleged weapon and drugs in the vehicle, he stated, adding that the cop who killed Terry should be criminally charged.

Meanwhile, the police declined again to name the officer over concerns about the cop’s safety, a police spokesman said Wednesday. Officials took away the officer’s gun and badge while an internal investigation is ongoing.

Casket-Carrying Demonstrators Demand Cop's Name Who Killed O'Shae Terry was originally published on newsone.com

