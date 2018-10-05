Bette Midler apologizes after her tweet causes backlash 18 minutes ago

12 reads Leave a comment
In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Bette Midler arrives at the Tony Awards in New York. on and Yoko Ono. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The singer-actress wrote that women “are the n-word of the world” and “They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.” Midler was quoting the title of a 1972 song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.
The comment drew sharp criticism from many who said it erased the atrocities committed against Black people and the struggle of Black women in particular.
Midler tried to defend the tweet before deleting it altogether and apologizing a few hours later, saying to Black women: “I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
comments – add yours