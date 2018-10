Residents not partaking in the action seemed split over what these demonstrations should look like and what they accomplish.

For a deeper understanding, we looked to activists and history to offer a clearer view of the debate over civil disobedience.

This is the first installment in a three-part series in which we are taking a step back to explain important concepts bubbling below the surface of topical issues in Pittsburgh.

WATCH VIDEO AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/watch-what-is-civil-disobedience-and-what-role-does-it-play-in-pittsburgh/