A Black coach has resurrected Penn State football, and Kavanaugh for Supreme Court? C’mon, man! (Oct. 3)

:10—This should make you feel real good. I was at the game…so everything I tell ya will be first hand and absolute. Starting with the Supreme Court truth…(huh?). Don’t worry, I’ll get you back to that, trust me. And mind you this is pregame fact…I don’t back away and hide behind the clean-up ink pen of R.T., aka, Rob Taylor. Steelers win in style at home “Right Here and Right Now!!!” 37–21. That includes four TDs from Ben and three overdue field goals from Chris Boswell (Guess I was wrong again!!!)

:09—That being said, and I am staying with that score, can we please stop with the Ryan Shazier talk. Yes, he’s missed but for the love of everything holy he wasn’t Superman. C’mon man, next man up please!

:08—You can blame it on James Conner if you want, but Jim Brown could not have run the ball against the Ravens with no hole to run through. I still say Le’Veon who? He sold us out “for the love of money.”

:07—They called us Blitzburgh for a reason. Blitz, Blitz, Blitz, Blitz. I know you don’t trust the corners to cover, but you can’t give any quarterback that much time. A quality quarterback will tear you apart all Sunday night long.

:06—This just in from an “angry White woman.” Don’t get on me, that’s her handle. Anyway she’s all over Ben like white on rice…(get it?) And she needs him to stop with the excuses and throw the ball on target. Now run tell that!

:05—Speaking of the truth, and I was if you were paying just a little attention. As much as I love my cousin Denny Briggs, Pitt Defensive Captain, and Lord knows I want him and his boys to reach heights of glory, Pitt is just not good enough…not big enough…not strong enough…not fast enough…not mean enough…just not enough!!! They have to find a way to recruit greater players, simple as that.

:04—Speaking of being out-recruited, and once again I was. If I can just get you to focus clearly, not enough has been said about Penn State Head Coach James Franklin. At least not enough from me. A taskmaster to be sure, hard-nosed and old-school. A no-nonsense professional to be sure, and he’s recruiting circles around Pitt. Then there’s this. A Black coach has resurrected the Nittany Lions football program back to national prominence. Say what you want, but this brother with roots from the Hill District has the blue and white looking mighty sharp. And I do mean sharp. Did you notice in the player position intros they’re in suits looking professional…Ya gotta love it!

:03—First of all like I’ve been telling you every week and Tim Stevens and his B-Pep crew have been preaching to you forever…Vote! Vote! Vote!…In each and every election. Especially now “because as you all know Donald Trump and his swamp must go!” BTW, I don’t think it gets any clearer. This woman gives you explicit details from “36” years ago, recounts the laughter, remembers the furniture and the flooring, puts her name, family name, reputation and life on the line in as professional manner as possible. Then the Red-Eyed Beast from the East screams like a crazy man while admitting that he loves drinking beer…as she remembers…and others stated. And you still want this guy to be a Supreme Court Justice? C’,mon man!

:02—Now you see why I kept saying be careful. Be aware and be the adult when it comes to our Youth Football Program. Everyone should be outraged at the senseless shooting at Mellon Park. Rise up!

:01—A few updates for you requiring the 5th Annual City League Hall of Fame Awards. #1. Anyone that knows the fabulous Tracy Jennings of Westinghouse High School, please ask her to call me (412-628-4856), we’re trying to induct her daughter in the Great Hall. #2. We found the Great Shawn Yancy. He’s going in. #3. Likewise, with Julius Hopson. He’s in. #4. Add to the legends list the legendary Irwin Brothers, Terry & Jerry of Westinghouse fame are going in. You better mark your calendar, it’s going to be another sell-out. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Saturday, Nov. 3…Call me for all the details, like venue info, ticket sales, and more…412-628-4856!

:00—GAME OVER.

