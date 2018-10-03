Public Notices 10-3-18

Public Notice

Opening of Waiting List

Effective Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 8:00 a.m., the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will open the waiting list for the following Project Based Voucher Site Based Units:

•New affordable townhomes on Federal and Henderson Streets – (3-Bedroom only) – 15212

Not all households will be eligible for a 3-bedroom unit, as the age, gender and relationships of household members affect the number of bedrooms for which a household is eligible. Income and eligibility restrictions of the Housing Choice Voucher Program apply.

Pre-applications can be submitted in person to the HACP Occupancy Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., mailed to the address below, or faxed to 412-456-5182. For information about obtaining a pre-application for the new affordable townhomes on Federal and Henderson Streets, please contact the Occupancy Department at 412-456-5030 or visit our website at http://www.hacp.org.

Position on the waiting list will be determined based upon the date and time stamp received once the completed pre-application is submitted to the Occupancy Department.

Persons with disabilities requiring accommodation to submit a pre-application can contact the HACP’s

Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282. For those that are deaf or hard of hearing, you can also contact HACP at TDD: 412-201-5384.

This event is for Project Based Vouchers for the new affordable townhomes on Federal and Henderson Streets ONLY and is completely separate from the HACP Housing Choice Voucher and Low Income Public Housing Programs.

The Housing Authority

of the City Of Pittsburgh

Occupancy Department

100 Ross Street – 4th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

