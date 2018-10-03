New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Oct. 3)

Two-Day Training Event

OCT. 3 & OCT. 10—The Duquesne University Small Business Center will present QuickBooks Basics, 9 a.m to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282, on the first two Wednesdays in October. This two-day workshop is designed for QuickBooks PC Users who have just started using the software and would like to learn how to set-up a company file, manage expenses and reconcile bank statements. Cost: $90. Call 412-396-6233 for more information.

Business Start-up Seminar

OCT. 11—The Penn State-McKeesport Innovation Hub will host “The A to Z of Staring Your Own Business,” 6:30 to 9 p.m., 410 9th Ave., McKeesport, Pa. 15132. The fee event will feature a presentation by attorney Jeff Reis on the important first steps in starting a business, a panel discussion on first steps of starting a business, legal basics for business owners, business filing options, acquiring your employment identification number, employer and employee protocols, and more. The will also be a presentation from KIVA on funding opportunities.

PowerBreakfast

OCT. 19—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania welcomes Audrey Russo, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Technology Council as its October PowerBreakfast speaker, 7:30 a.m. Rivers Club, One Oxford Centre, Pittsburgh 15222. Cost: $20 for members, $30 for non-members. Call 412-392-0610 for more information.

Funding Workshop

OCT. 16—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center urges entrepreneurs to Think Beyond The Bank during its free alternative funding workshop, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at East End Cooperative Ministries, 6140 Station Street, Pittsburgh, PA. 15206. The workshop will feature presentations from, and networking opportunities with: Chatham’s Women’s Business Center, Kiva Pittsburgh, Urban Redevelopment Authority, The Progress Fund, Bridgeway Capital, Honeycomb Credit, Idea Foundry, Allegheny County Economic Development, and the Hebrew Free Loan Association Pittsburgh. To register, contact Amy Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448, or womensbusinesscenter@chatham.edu.

Training Event

OCT. 19—The Duquesne University Small Business Center will present Holding your team accountable…Building and maintaining accountability in your business, 9 a.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. Learn how to address the challenges of establishing and maintaining accountability with team members in your business. You’ll be guided through he different steps of accountability along with the education, tools, and processes needed to change how you manage your team. Cost: $49. Call 412-396-6233 for more information.

Training Event

NOV. 14— The Duquesne University Small Business Center presents Make the World your Market, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 505 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. Topics covered include: Global market opportunities; International shipping and payment; International legal aspects; Lessons learned from a woman-owned exporting business, and Who will benefit? Manufacturing or technology companies, logistics and shipping personnel, export brokers and agents, export-import businesses.

