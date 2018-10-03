Legal Notices – Estate Notices 10-3-18

Estate of CYNTHIA L. ROSS, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA file number is 021803102. The Administrator of the Estate is Darlene Ross, but all correspondence should be sent to Quinntarra Morant, Esq. at PO Box 10946, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.

Estate of EDNA M. WADE, Deceased of Verona, Pennsylvania Patricia E. Cook, Executrix, 8040 Thon Drive, Verona, PA 15147 or to Bruce S. Gelman, Esquire; Gelman & Reisman Law Offices; Suite 1701, Law and Finance Building, 429 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Estate of MS. GRACE KOCJAN, Deceased of 201 Coraopolis Road, #7, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Estate No. 02-18-05597. Ms Donna Simmers of 318 Columbia Drive, #201, Carrollton, GA 30117, Administrator c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

