FIRST PERSON: What looks like a move to curtail police violence by PA Democrats is yet another police stimulus package

On Sept. 13, Pennsylvania Democratic state legislators held a press conference to unveil their plan to put forth several pieces of legislation intended to “” This long-awaited action from our elected officials is a distressing attempt to remain neutral in a time of unrest, following the police murder of Antwon Rose II.

It comes only after the eruption of a region that has experienced and witnessed police violence for decades. On the surface, without a critical lens, it could appear to be a solution-driven effort to curtail police violence. But at its core, it is yet another police stimulus package that will strengthen the tentacle that serves as the vanguard of the United States punishment system.

During the press conference, State Rep. Ed Gainey, D-Lincoln-Lemington, stated that, “We are not here to point fingers at anybody; we are here to talk about how we save a life.” While I agree that human life should always be centered in legislative decisions, I contend that such a statement and alike ideologies are barriers to actually saving lives.

Under no circumstance should community be expected to share the responsibility of repairing the harm caused by state-sanctioned violence and murder. The lack of urgency from these same elected officials to put forth any meaningful legislation in the wake of the police killings ofBruce Kelley Jr., Christopher Thompkins, Mark Daniels and others is not lost on us.

If our focus is only concentrated on preventing the police from killing us, then we fail to acknowledge and address the countless people who suffer from police violence daily — many of whom are unaccounted for and will never be named. The survival of Black people in America (especially those of us who are multiply marginalized) has never been contingent upon law enforcement’s ability to protect us. Rather it has been us protecting us, at times, from law enforcement.

READ MORE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/what-looks-like-a-move-to-curtail-police-violence-by-pa-democrats-is-yet-another-police-stimulus-package/