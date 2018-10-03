Metro
Home > Metro

FIRST PERSON: What looks like a move to curtail police violence by PA Democrats is yet another police stimulus package

0 reads
Leave a comment

Dustin Gibson is the co-founder of Disability Advocates for Rights and Transition. (Photo by Jon Wick)

Editor’s Note: As journalists, we spend a lot of time talking with officials and community members and distilling it into stories that explore important issues of our time. But we realize that sometimes it is just more powerful to hear it straight from the source. This is one of those times.On Sept. 13, Pennsylvania Democratic state legislators held a press conference to unveil their plan to put forth several pieces of legislation intended to “improve the relationship between our communities and our neighborhoods and our law enforcement community as well.”  This long-awaited action from our elected officials is a distressing attempt to remain neutral in a time of unrest, following the police murder of Antwon Rose II.

It comes only after the eruption of a region that has experienced and witnessed police violence for decades. On the surface, without a critical lens, it could appear to be a solution-driven effort to curtail police violence. But at its core, it is yet another police stimulus package that will strengthen the tentacle that serves as the vanguard of the United States punishment system.

During the press conference, State Rep. Ed Gainey, D-Lincoln-Lemington, stated that, “We are not here to point fingers at anybody; we are here to talk about how we save a life.” While I agree that human life should always be centered in legislative decisions, I contend that such a statement and alike ideologies are barriers to actually saving lives.

Under no circumstance should community be expected to share the responsibility of repairing the harm caused by state-sanctioned violence and murder. The lack of urgency from these same elected officials to put forth any meaningful legislation in the wake of the police killings ofBruce Kelley Jr., Christopher Thompkins, Mark Daniels and others is not lost on us.

Dustin Gibson, a Pittsburgh activist, highlighted Lorraine Hansberry’s quote as he wrote this first-person essay.

If our focus is only concentrated on preventing the police from killing us, then we fail to acknowledge and address the countless people who suffer from police violence daily — many of whom are unaccounted for and will never be named. The survival of Black people in America (especially those of us who are multiply marginalized) has never been contingent upon law enforcement’s ability to protect us. Rather it has been us protecting us, at times, from law enforcement.

READ MORE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/what-looks-like-a-move-to-curtail-police-violence-by-pa-democrats-is-yet-another-police-stimulus-package/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close