Employment Opportunities 10-3-18

Transportation Travel Demand Modeler

Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission seeks technical specialist with strong background in travel demand modeling, database development and data analysis. Experience with demographic, economic, and transportation demand forecasting models. Masters degree in Geography, Engineering, Information Science, or related fields with minimum of two years experience. Competitive salary and benefits.

Details at www.spcregion.org

EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/Disability Employer

RESEARCH SCIENTIST

Carnegie Mellon University, H. John Heinz III College in Pittsburgh, PA seeks Research Scientist for its Initiative for Digital Entertainment Analytics (IDEA) center to conduct information systems research with regard to digital distribution channels for entertainment content, including anti-piracy strategies for the motion picture industry. Duties will include: (i) planning, creating, and conducting information systems experiments and building research tools; (ii) recording data and analyzing data sets; (iii) writing research papers, reports, reviews, and summaries, and presenting results to senior/other research staff; (iv) writing academic papers for publication; (v) preparing research proposals and IRB applications; (vi) liaising with research and/or production staff; and (vii) keeping up to date with relevant scientific and technical developments. Requirements: Ph.D. or foreign equivalent in Information Systems or a related field, which includes academic research and publication in peer-reviewed journals or international conferences. Must have work experience or academic research experience in: (i) programming in C, C++, C#, or Java; (ii) programming in Python, Perl, or PHP; (iii) programming in Stata, R, SAS, or SPSS; (iv) SQL scripting and programming in MySQL or SQL Server; and (v) data scraping using regular expressions. Mail resume to Ms. Emily Marshall, Carnegie Mellon University, H. John Heinz III College, 5000 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-3890.

Specifications Writer

Port Authority is seeking a Specifications Writer to be responsible for specification development activities related to the procurement of parts, equipment, vehicles and services as required to support operations of Authority fleet, facilities, systems and related infrastructure. Researches, writes and develops specifications for bidding and coordinates the bid process with the Purchasing & Materials Management Department.

Essential Functions:

•Schedules, reviews and updates existing technical specifications for annual recurring procurement items to ensure compliance with actual needs and applicable codes, standards and regulations. Coordinates this work with the user department.

•Meets with end user group to define specific products, materials or equipment desired and develops or assists in the development of new technical specifications for annual recurring items and other items, as required. Writes specifications, or reviews specifications written by others, to ensure standardization of procurement process and maximize specification effectiveness in obtaining the best product for the least cost in the appropriate quantity.

Job requirements include:

•Associate or Technical Degree in mechanical, electrical or related technology fields from an accredited school.

•Minimum of five (5) years of experience in preparing technical documents including developing and writing technical specifications.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows and Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Excellent technical writing skills.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

Preferred attributes:

•BS in Mechanical, Electrical, or Civil Engineering or a related technical field.

•Experience in the procurement process.

•Experience reading design drawings.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Janet Brunner

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

jobs@portauthority.org

EOE

Senior Application

Development Scientist

Covestro LLC seeks Senior Application Development Scientist to work in Pittsburgh, PA, & support NAFTA business interests by providing technical expertise to deliver coatings, adhesives & specialty (CAS) products & solutions that satisfy customer & end user needs. Apply at www.covestro.us

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Judicial Conference of the United States has authorized the appointment of a full-time United States Magistrate Judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania at Pittsburgh. The current annual salary is $191,360. The term of the office is eight years.

A full public notice, application form and instructions on how to apply for the position are posted on the court’s website at http://www.pawd.uscourts.gov/employment and also are available in the Office of the Clerk of Court at each of the United States Courthouses located at the Joseph F. Weis Jr Courthouse, Suite 3110, 700 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 17 South Park Row, Room A-150, Erie, Pennsylvania; and 208 Penn Traffic Building, 319 Washington Street, Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Applications must be personally completed by potential nominees and must be received by 4:00 p.m. on October 31, 2018.

Joshua C. Lewis

Clerk of Court

