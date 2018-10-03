Bids and Proposals 10-3-18

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of

Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 18-08

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

GOVERNMENTAL RELATIONS AND

LEGISLATIVE CONSULTING SERVICES

The work under the proposed Agreement consists of providing government lobbying and legislative consulting services (Services) to assist in properly representing the Authority before political bodies and similar organizations as deemed necessary by the Authority. This would include:

(1) The executive and legislative branches of the Federal government; and

(2) The executive and legislative branches of the State and Local government;

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after October 1, 2018, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthor

ity.org and following the directions

listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the ebusiness category of PSLC – Pro Legislative Consulting for this RFP. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Catherine Terrill at (412) 566-5188.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 9:00 a.m., prevailing time, October 10, 2018 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, November 1, 2018, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein.

This Contract Services may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1696

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for Contract No. 1696 Uniform Rental Services, for which Proposals will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the office of the Authority.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidder. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, to waive any informality in any Proposal and to accept any Proposal should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security in the Amount of $ 3,000.00 is required.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Any questions regarding this contract document should be directed to Benjamin J. Heilman, Contract Supervisor at 412-734-6204 or Benjamin.Heilman@alcosan.org.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE 2018 REBID

IFB# 300-13-18-REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ELECTRICAL SUPPORT

AUTHORITY WIDE 2018 REBID

IFB# 300-13-18-REBID

The documents will be available no later than October 1, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh – Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

October 11, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on October 16, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Pressbox and Toilet Renovations

General, Asbestos, Plumbing and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase September 26, 2018 for Cupples Stadium at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Municipality of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, at the Purchasing Office, located at 102 Duff Road Pittsburgh PA 15235, 10:30 A.M. prevailing time, Wednesday October 10, 2018, and will be publicly opened immediately thereafter in the Council Chambers, at the Government Center, 102 Duff Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15235, for the furnishing of all labor and material (as required) for:

DEMOLITIONS – Penn Hills 2018 Package Number 12

708 Beulah Road 369-P-306

110 Bessemer Street 632-B-192

206 Curtis Street 296-D-244

222 Dorothy Drive 368-H-256

12409 Frankstown Road 448-R-337

1916 Funston Street 172-S-12

10019 Grandview Avenue 295-G-249

1855 Lincoln Road 172-S-339

29 Paxico Avenue 172-M-284

10134 Pearl Road 295-H-15

1891 Runnette Street 173-D-294

This project is funded 100% with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

This project will be financed with assistance from HUD; and therefore, it is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, which gives preference in hiring to low and very-low income persons.

Specifications may be obtained at the Administration/Purchasing Office (412)342-0360, Government Center 102 Duff Road Pittsburgh PA 15235 for a non refundable fee of $25.00.

Potential bidders with hearing impairment requiring information on this project can call the State Relay Office at 1-800-654-5984 to contact the Municipality.

Proposal must be on Standard Proposal Forms in the manner therein and be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder on the outside, addressed to the Purchasing Office and marked: “Demolitions – Penn Hills 2018 Package Number 12”.

Proposal must be accompanied by a certified check drawn upon a National or State Bank and made payable without conditions to the Municipality of Penn Hills, in an amount not less than ten (10) percent of the proposal, or a Bid Bond, and be delivered to the place and hour named.

The Municipality reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Attention is called to the Federal requirements regarding employment, non-discrimination, safety and State regulations.

The Municipality reserves the right to award this solicitation on an item-by-item basis or lump sum basis, whichever is in the best interest of the Municipality

The Municipality reserves the right to remove any property from the demo list before actual demo takes place.

Mohammed F. Rayan

Municipal Manager

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Older Adults Protective Services After-Hours Phoneline Response Service are due by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1705, FURNISH AND DELIVER CAUSTIC SODA – DIAPHRAGM GRADE. Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. The Bids will then be publically opened and read.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in any Bid and to accept any Bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of $5,000.00. The Successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a Performance Bond in the amount of $50,000.00

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the Engineering office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Any questions regarding this Contract Document should be directed to Benjamin J. Heilman, Contract Supervisor, at (412) 734-6204 or Benjamin.Heilman@alcosan.org.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on October 26, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B180851A Bus Batteries

B180952A Janitorial Supplies-General

B180953A Janitorial Supplies-Cleaning Products

B180956A Wheel Flange Lubrication Sticks-LRV

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s

Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B180955A Leasing & Servicing of Coach Tires

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am October 10, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Older Adult Protective Services Providers are due by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

