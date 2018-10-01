Taliah Waajid Brand Wins a 2018 Allure Best of Beauty Award

Taliah Waajid, an innovative brand in the world of natural hair care, has won its first Allure Best of Beauty Award in this year’s honors in the Best Styling Product in the Curl Definer, Fine/Medium Hair category.

Held annually since 1996, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered to be one of the most prominent awards in the health and beauty industry with their distinctive seal of approval bestowed upon deserving winners each year. From mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge, the Allure editors research and test thousands of products to identify the best of its kind. Each year the winners represent the most advanced and efficacious products on the market today.

Recognized for its highly effective curl performance capabilities and lightweight, flake-free formula, the Taliah Waajid Curly Curl “Gello” is a conditioning, hydrating gel that stops frizz. The Gello also adds moisture to define, shape and seal to all hair textures for a longer, stronger hold.

“It’s very exciting to have the Curly Curl “Gello” chosen as a winner in this year’s Allure Best of Beauty Awards,” said founder Taliah Waajid. “I have dedicated over 20 years to the development of innovative products for natural hair care and it’s an honor to have the experts at Allure acknowledge that with our first win.”

Each Taliah Waajid Brand hair care product is specifically crafted and formulated to provide naturally curly, coily, kinky and wavy hair textures with moisturizing, conditioning and cleansing excellence to support healthy, flourishing, beautiful natural hair.

