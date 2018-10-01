Sports
Outspoken Jemele Hill joining The Atlantic

This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jemele Hill is joining the staff of The Atlantic weeks after the outspoken personality left ESPN after 12 years as a commentator, anchor, reporter and writer.

Hill posted on her Twitter feed a message from the publication’s editor-in-chief. Jeffrey Goldberg wrote Hill will be a staff writer “covering the intersection of sports, race, politics, gender and culture.”

She also targeted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team. She tweeted that fans who disagree with Jones should not buy the team’s merchandise.

