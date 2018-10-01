Macedonia FACE—Encouraging the development of healthy families

Nearly 25 years strong, with no signs of stopping, Macedonia Family and Community Enrichment Center Inc. (FACE), continues its mission to encourage the development of healthy families.

The Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh is an unmistakable landmark in the Hill District, located in the heart of Bedford Avenue.

In 1994, the late Pastor Emeritus Jason A. Barr Jr. created FACE, a non-profit arm of Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh to strengthen and empower the community. After originally being run by a volunteer Board of Directors, FACE evolved into hiring an executive director, Trisha M. Gadson, in 2010. Gadson still holds the position today, as Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh Pastor Brian J. Edmonds is the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Last fiscal year, FACE served nearly 2,500 people through an array of programs, including case management, outreach, and prevention and education services. Tinisha M. Hunt, executive program manager for FACE, told the New Pittsburgh Courier that Macedonia FACE was a 2018 recipient of the Impact Fund Award for Excellence by the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

FACE hosted its annual event, the Friend of FACE Reception, Aug. 30, at Rodef Shalom in Oakland. KDKA-TV’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland was the emcee, with musical selections by Cross Currents.

For more information on FACE, visit macedoniaface.org.

