Metro
Home > Metro

Macedonia FACE—Encouraging the development of healthy families

16 reads
Leave a comment

FRIEND OF FACE RECEPTION—Pictured at the Aug. 30 event are, from left: FACE board members Chris Kowalczyk and Juvens Charles; FACE Board Vice President Elliot Howsie, FACE Executive Director Dr. Trisha Gadson, FACE board member Allegra Wiles, FACE Board President Celeste Rhodes, and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Nearly 25 years strong, with no signs of stopping, Macedonia Family and Community Enrichment Center Inc. (FACE), continues its mission to encourage the development of healthy families.

The Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh is an unmistakable landmark in the Hill District, located in the heart of Bedford Avenue.

CANDRA JONES, RASHAAN FELDER, CHRISTINE RUE (Photo by Micahel Rue via Facebook)

In 1994, the late Pastor Emeritus Jason A. Barr Jr. created FACE, a non-profit arm of Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh to strengthen and empower the community. After originally being run by a volunteer Board of Directors, FACE evolved into hiring an executive director, Trisha M. Gadson, in 2010. Gadson still holds the position today, as Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh Pastor Brian J. Edmonds is the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

MICHAEL RUE, TANIKA HARRIS

Last fiscal year, FACE served nearly 2,500 people through an array of programs, including case management, outreach, and prevention and education services. Tinisha M. Hunt, executive program manager for FACE, told the New Pittsburgh Courier that Macedonia FACE was a 2018 recipient of the Impact Fund Award for Excellence by the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

FACE hosted its annual event, the Friend of FACE Reception, Aug. 30, at Rodef Shalom in Oakland. KDKA-TV’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland was the emcee, with musical selections by Cross Currents.

For more information on FACE, visit macedoniaface.org.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close