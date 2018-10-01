ESPN Who? Jemele Hill Lands Another New Gig, Takes Her Talents To The Atlantic

To say that Jemele Hill, the journalist who was both vilified and celebrated as an anchor at ESPN before leaving the sports network following a feud with the president, has landed on her feet would be a grave understatement. The outspoken critic of Donald Trump who also, by the way, happens to be quite the accomplished writer, has thrived since ESPN famously reprimanded her for accurately calling the president a “white supremacist.”

Never one to be stifled or held back, Hill confirmed on Monday where she would be taking her talents to next: the Atlantic. The news magazine’s editor in chief announced Hill’s newest job on Twitter in a post that she retweeted with the prayer hands emoji in an apparent expression of gratitude.

“I’ve been through difficult swings in my career,” Hill told the Hollywood Reporter in an article that was published Monday morning. “It was about the fact that I can’t commit to something that I know isn’t right for me, that I know isn’t going to bring out the best in me, and that I know is going to be kind of a waste of time.”

Her contract with ESPN officially expired on Sept. 14.

The announcement came nearly two weeks after it was reported that Hill would be narrating a new docu-series produced by LeBron James. The documentary, titled “Shut Up And Dribble,” was scheduled to debut on Showtime next month.

Hill made history on ESPN as one-half of the sports network’s first all-Black team of anchors on the flagship show “SportsCenter.” But Hill’s feud with Trump and the channel’s failure to adequately defend one of its star attractions soured the relationship between the two, eventually leading to ESPN buying out her contract for a reported “millions of dollars.”

