News
Home > News

Black 4-Year-Olds Tied Up By Preschool Teachers In Georgia

The mother of one of the children spoke out.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Two Black 4-year-old girls were allegedly tied up by their preschool teachers in Decatur, Georgia, last week, and one of the children’s mothers said her daughter has not been her usual self since.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

The two female teachers were “accused of zip-tying the children’s hands behind their backs as a form of punishment” on Sept. 24, WSB-TV reported. The teachers resigned on Friday.

The students claimed the teachers “threatened to throw spiders on them if they didn’t stop acting up,” the report continued.

Tyisha Fernandes, one of the girls’ mothers, claimed her daughter “said, ‘mommy, I was scared to tell you because I thought I was going to get in trouble.’”

The principal of Oak View Elementary in DeKalb County sent a letter to parents two days after the alleged incident.

“This letter is written to make you aware of an incident that occurred at our school last week,” Sabrina Pressley wrote in part. “The incident took place in one of our pre-k classrooms. A parent brought it to our attention on Tuesday.”

The letter confirmed the teachers were under investigation and have been removed as staff members, conflicting with earlier reports of their resignations.

“The safety and security of our children continues to be one of our main priorities,” the letter concluded. “We sincerely thank you for helping us in this endeavor.”

Hopefully, the names of these teachers will be made public and they will never teach again. No child should be treated like this in America or anywhere else in the world.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Black 4-Year-Olds Tied Up By Preschool Teachers In Georgia was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close