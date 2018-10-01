Another Court Shuts Down Disgraced Bill Cosby After He’s Taken To Prison

The blows keep coming for Bill Cosby. U.S. Supreme Court justices denied the disgraced actor’s request to review his appeal of a lower court’s decision in favor of Janice Dickinson, who filed a defamation lawsuit against him. The Supreme Court announced their decision on Monday (Oct. 1) — just a few days after he was sentenced to years in prison.

Cosby will not be able to avoid Dickinson’s lawsuit, which stated that he ruined her reputation after she accused him of rape. The former model, who brought the suit in a California court, had previously spoken out against Cosby, Reuters reported.

The Supreme Court’s action against Cosby looks to be another victory for the MeToo movement.

Cosby will serve years behind bars for convicted sexual assault, as Dickinson and several other women have urged the courts to hold him accountable. The latest decision appears to uphold Dickinson’s charge and stops Cosby and his legal team from trying to make her go away.

Dickinson said that Cosby raped her in 1982, sharing her story in a national television interview in 2014. Cosby’s lawyers then came at Dickinson, accused her of lying and denied the charge. The former model later sued for defamation on the grounds that a news release and derogatory letters from Cosby’s legal team accused her of fabricating the story and trying to get publicity, both of which were damaging to her image.

Cosby tried to get the lawsuit tossed but failed when a California court of appeals sided with Dickinson last November.

At this point, more than 50 women have accused Cosby in recent years of using drugs to paralyze and assault them.

