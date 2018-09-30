Pittsburgh is ‘lit’ for Martin Lawrence’s Comedy Tour!

BRANDE CROOKS, TANYA YOUNG AND LORI CAMPBELL were some of the many attendees at the “Lit” Tour at PPG Paints Arena, Sept. 21, featuring comedians Martin Lawrence, DeRay Davis, Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson and Benji Brown. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello)
MARTIN LAWRENCE
PRINCESS CRAIGHEAD and Darrell Phillips from Manchester.
FROM THE SOUTH SIDE, it’s Carmen Somerville and Rev. Veragale.
TANESHA REED, RYAN REED
CRANBERRY—David Hillman and Shay Odunaiya
DERAY DAVIS
FROM WEST VIRGINIA, it’s Troy White, Donna Brooks, Buck Brooks, Naya Brooks, Mike Clomoen and Mark McDonald.
CHARMESE HILL, KANDACE ASHE, NADIRA MANUEL
LAKIYA GRANZIER, DALE GRANZIER
RICKEY SMILEY
LISA YOUNG from East Liberty, and Lynda Young from McKeesport.