Monica Lamar named Asst. Superintendent for Instructional Leadership at PPS

On Monday night, Sept. 24, the Pittsburgh Public Schools board approved the appointment of Dr. Monica Lamar as Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Leadership, effective Oct. 22, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.

Dr. Lamar currently serves as principal of Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5, a traditional magnet school in Highland Park. Previously, according to a release provided by the district, Dr. Lamar was principal at Woolslair after completing a district leadership training program at Pittsburgh Manchester.

She began her career in PPS as a teacher at Rogers CAPA in 1995.

In her new role as Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Leadership, she will provide support and supervision to a group of city schools and set goals for student achievement and operational efficiency across the district. Dilworth elementary school will fall under Dr. Lamar’s supervision as the school’s Assistant Superintendent.

“Dr. Lamar has dedicated her career to Pittsburgh Public Schools and has proved to be an accomplished school leader in her current capacity,” Superintendent Anthony Hamlet, EdD, said in a release provided to the Courier. “Over the past two decades, she has earned respect as a leader in education among her peers. Dr. Lamar’s expertise is exactly what this district needs to provide schools with additional, continued instructional support.”

Dr. Lamar received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Slippery Rock University, a master’s degree in Administrative and Policy Studies from University of Pittsburgh, and her Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from Duquesne University.

