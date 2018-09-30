A celebration for Mother Mildred Young Wade

It was a smooth transition for Assistant Mother Mildred Young Wade to accept the elevation of Supervisor of Women in the 2nd Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Western Pennsylvania, Church of God in Christ Inc. The Appointment, made by Jurisdictional Prelate, Melvin E. Clark Sr., came as no surprise as Mother Wade had served as second in command to Emeritus Mother Vineda Martin for the past 30 years in their women’s department. Mother Martin, known as an extraordinary spirit-filled mentor of the women, felt it was time to relinquish her position.

The long-awaited Inaugural Banquet, held Sept. 10 at the Marriott hotel in Coraopolis, was attended by more than 300 guests, including notables like Congressman Conor Lamb, psalmist Dorinda Clark-Cole, and Mother Barbara McCoo-Lewis, General Supervisor of the International Department of Women in the COGIC.

After a dynamic solo by Clark-Cole of the acclaimed Clark Sisters, Mother McCoo-Lewis extracted a Biblical sermon from Acts 16:14-15, a message that describes a devout, gentile woman named Lydia as a faithful businesswoman who was righteous, responsible and resilient of whom she compared to Mother Mildred Wade.

In her sermon, the General Mother encouraged all the ladies to “build character in their children and to love the unloving…Stay true to holiness, be as cute as you wanna be but be sanctified.” Then, Mother McCoo-Lewis admonished the women of 2nd Jurisdiction to “allow Mother Wade to flow in the anointing that has been placed on her life” by God.

Mother Mildred Wade, known for her skillful organization of people, is a third-generation COGIC Evangelist who has ministered in Aliquippa, Pittsburgh and surrounding counties for many years. Wade, a Hopewell High School and Cheyney State University graduate, earned a B.S. Degree in Education. She retired after 30 years teaching in the in the Philadelphia and Aliquippa school districts.

An author and playwright are additional titles that garnish Mother Mildred Young Wade as she has received many accolades for her book entitled, “Five Cherry Trees and a Grapevine,” a sentimental chronicle that reminisces times past in her community. “Disobedience Will Cost You The Kingdom,” an acclaimed Christian production, exemplifies and blends her creative talents and ministry. She is a member of Whole Truth Church of God in Christ in Donora, where her 95-year-old husband, Maurice, was the former pastor.

