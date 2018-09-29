Amachi Pittsburgh holds exciting fundraiser (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Sept. 26)

The invite said the evening was going to be a colorful one on the riverfront to empower youth and families and help youth “paint a brighter future.” With a vibrant array of food and drinks, radiant cocktails and a unique dessert display, hundreds gathered on Sept. 13 at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park for the Amachi Hachi Pachi and participated in a well-executed evening featuring art in motion with speed painter, Cody Sabol, cool jazz from the COL Youth Band, an exhibit by Amachi Ambassadors in partnership with National Geographic photographers and the silent disco where guests put on their headphones and danced to Pittsburgh’s hottest DJs.

This year’s honorary chairs were Secretary John Wetzel, PA Department of Corrections and Kevin Smith, Athlinks Services. Smith was honored for the contributions he has made to Amachi Pittsburgh over the years. He said it all started by accident; toys he had gathered for another group were rejected and he found Amachi Pittsburgh. Rick Stern of Stern Enterprises and Christina O’Toole of Travel Leaders served as event chairs while Celina Pompeani of KDKA and Portia Foxx of WAMO were dynamic emcees.

Amachi Pittsburgh has been on a mission since 2003 to empower young minds to overcome the challenges of parental incarceration and reach their full potential through mentoring, family strengthening, leadership development and advocacy. Nationally recognized and award winning, Amachi Pittsburgh is the only organization of its kind in this region.

