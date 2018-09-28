The Advanced Leadership Initiative announces Robert Allen Young as managing director

Pittsburgh—Just four months after its launch, and following an intensive search, The Advanced Leadership Initiative is pleased to announce the selection of Robert Allen Young as its Managing Director. Young previously served as Account Executive and Broker of Commercial Lines with Simpson/McCrady and will begin working full time at The Advanced Leadership Initiative (TALI) beginning Oct. 8.

“I believe Robert Young will be a great asset to The Advanced Leadership Initiative and what we are trying to achieve—to build a stronger presence of African Americans in executive leadership roles in the Pittsburgh region,” said Evan Frazier, Founding Director of The Advanced Leadership Initiative and Senior Vice President of Community Affairs at Highmark Health. “With the addition of Robert as Managing Director, TALI is now well positioned to achieve the mission and goals established by its advisory board and founding members.”

Young will be responsible for day-to-day management and will work closely with the founding director and the executive committee as they move to the next phase of development for The Advanced Leadership Initiative—a group that addresses corporate diversity at the executive level. His resumé reveals a web of complex leadership experiences and successes, from social entrepreneurship, fundraising, and philanthropy to strategic planning and risk management. Boasting a BA in Psychology from Penn State University and a Masters in Higher Education from the University of Pittsburgh, Young also has a Property and Casualty Insurance License, and no shortage of leadership proficiency.

“We are excited about the addition of Robert Young to our team. He will provide valuable support as we seek to shape the landscape and diversity of Pittsburgh board rooms and corporations both in the near future and for many years to come,” said Greg Spencer, Advisory Board Co-Chair of The Advanced Leadership Initiative and President and CEO of Randall Industries. The Managing Director’s position has been made possible through a grant from The Heinz Endowments, Young arrives at a pivotal time, as The Advanced Leadership Initiative approaches its launch of the Executive Leadership Academy—an Executive Education program offered in partnership with the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. The Executive Leadership Academy aims to prepare African American leaders for executive advancement.

Candidates interested in the Executive Leadership Academy should visit http://www.advancedleadershipinitiative.org for more information. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 1 for the cohort beginning January 2019.

