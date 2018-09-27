Who’s got the Blues? Highmark Blues/Heritage Festival, Sept. 28-30

The upcoming Highmark Blues and Heritage Festival at the August Wilson Center will feature something for everyone—something old, something new, and a lot of something blue.

The two-day festival gets underway with a full day of performers on Saturday, Sept. 29, playing—for free—on the outside stage from 11:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Often such a festival slate would be made up of lesser-known local artists. That’s not the case here. The local artists’ contingent is led by the “Goddaughter of Soul,” Lyndsey Smith, and another guy you may know—Billy Price.

But the array of talent also includes New York-based, second-generation star Deva Mahal—yes, she is the daughter of the legendary Taj Mahal. Though she has only been working as a solo artist since last year, she has already wowed audiences at Carnegie Hall, once performing “Chain of Fools” with her father at an Aretha Franklin tribute, and once performing Led Zeppelin’s “Your Time is Gonna Come.”

Another performer who represents the future of blues, and electric blues guitar, is Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, who, at 19, has not only already played with the likes of Rick Derringer, Eric Gales and Buddy Guy, but he also performed at the White House for Michelle Obama—he was 16 at the time.

In the afternoon the free portion of the show moves inside for performances by Rev. Shawn Amos, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton and Mwenso and the Shakes. These all lead up to the featured 8 p.m. performance: Grammy Award nominee and Blues Music Award winner Bettye LaVette.

LaVette’s repertoire extends well beyond the blues to funk, soul, R&B and even country. So, while you may not be sure what you’ll hear—she recorded her 2007 “Scene of the Crime” album with the alt-rock band Drive-By Truckers—whatever it is, it should be awesome.

Since bursting on the music scene at age 16 with the hit “My Man, He’s a Lovin’ man” in 1962, she has thrilled audiences across the globe and has played with Clyde McPhatter, Ben E. King, and even did a brief stint with James Brown.

For the festival’s second day, Sunday, Sept. 30, there are only two featured performances on the indoor stage—Sweet Honey in the Rock at 4 p.m. and guitarist John Scofield at 8 p.m.

Sweet Honey in the Rock, the all-female, D.C.-based acapella sensation, has been nominated three times for Grammy awards and is a longtime Pittsburgh favorite. The group draws on an enormous catalog of gospel, soul and blues music and often focuses their energy on bringing attention to social injustice.

John Scofield is a jazz guitarist of singular determination—having managed to enroll in the prestigious Berklee College of Music, he quit—so he could record with Chet Baker and Gerry Mulligan. Ironically, he received an honorary degree from the college in 1997. In the early 1970s he joined Billy Cobham and George Duke band, and in 1982 he joined Miles Davis, playing with him for three years and on three albums.

And while he had not only played with these legends and other jazz icons like Pat Metheny, he has also been known to sit in frequently with former Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh’s “Phil Lesh and Friends” sessions.

But if that’s not enough, there’s another show—before the show. The Taste of The Blues—blues and BBQ party gets underway Friday, Sept. 28, to warm things up for the weekend with hot food from local restaurants and hot music from local artists. Beginning at 8 p.m. at the August Wilson Center, this ticketed event will feature restaurants like Braddock’s Pittsburgh Brasserie, Vallozzi’s, Eddie Merlot’s Fogo De Chao, Capital Grille, and Walter’s BBQ.

Tickets for the Taste of The Blues and all the feature performances can be purchased online at http://aacc-awc.org.

