Tiger is back! And Schenley legend Darnell Dinkins will be in town! (Sept. 26)

:10—I am telling you this now and I am staying with it no matter what. Yes, I am at my spot so I’m in a good spot to call this. Pregame call, Steelers win big, 31–21. Take it to the bank! (Editor’s note: The Steelers won, 30-27, over Tampa Bay, Sept. 24.)

:09—This just in….For those of you that want to keep blaming “Ben,” let it go. He’s not the big problem. He just put up another 300-yard-plus game.

:08—I’d rather lose with the “50” that want to be here than the “1” that doesn’t! I am still that lone voice in the wind. No change here, give Le’Veon Bell a one-way ticket to Whereever-Ville. As the late great emperor, Chuck Noll said…“We dance with the ones that come!”

:07—I keep telling you, and this game is evidence, your D-Backs are only as good as your D-Line. The same is true of your linebackers. Just ask Jack Ham and Jack Lambert. If you keep that pressure on the quarterback your cornerbacks go to the Hall of Fame.

:06—Here’s the comparison. Rocky Bleier…James Conner, fighting against all odds to become the champions they’re destined to be. You can never measure the heart of a man!

:05—You bet your “Long Drive” this is news. The Tiger Man is back. Now the race for immortality is on. He now has 80 PGA wins after his win on Sunday, and sits second all-time behind Sam Snead, who has 82 tour victories. He’s still behind Jack Nicklaus, who has 18 major wins. Tiger has 14. Roar Tiger Roar! BTW…just a few short months ago when the world wanted Tiger Woods run out of town…how soon we forget and forgive!

:04—Guess you don’t feel so bad now that the hated New England Patriots are 1-2. Everybody gets a turn sliding down the hill. Let’s see who gets back to the mountaintop when the dust settles.

:03—Hey, just some random thoughts here in “The game we call Life.” #1. I love ya cousin Denny Briggs, you of the Pitt football team. But, I just don’t think you guys have enough talent to win! Hope I am wrong. #2. Ya’ll know no one has seen Robert Blake…aka Baretta of old TV fame since the judge said, “I know you killed your wife, but we can’t prove it so you’re free to go.” “You can’t do the time if they can’t prove the crime.” (oh, just google it man!) #3. And, finally, somebody got O.J. on the right page. Ain’t heard from him since who knows when. Guess he’s looking for the real killers. I am just sayin’! #4. The Penguins preseason started…that’s all I got! #5. The Lakers make the playoffs. Take it to the bank and get change while you’re there.

:02—Take me out to the ball game, take me out to the crowd, buy me some peanuts and…oops, my bad! That party’s over. Well, there’s always next season. Now where have you heard that before???

:01—Here’s the first in a long line of reminders. Fifth-year anniversary of the Pittsburgh City League all Sports Hall of Fame Inductions is here. Friday, Nov. 2, Welcome Home Reception party for all inductees and guests…Saturday, Nov. 3—The Hall of Fame Inductions. Keynote Speaker, Schenley High School, Pitt legend and Super Bowl champion Darnell Dinkins.

And, here is your class for 2018

•Shawn Yancy

•Claude Arrington

•Wilbur Bailey

•Chester Robinson

•Margo Hinton

•Staci Williams

•Dominique Duck

•Traci Christopher

•Harrold Hamlin

•Jude Floyd

•Jewels Hopson

•Casey Givner

•Percy Fonville

•Mike Ford

•David Dinkins

•Mike Howard

•Chuck Griffey Jr.

•Marvin Batts

•Scott Schultz

•Kim Martin

•Wayne Copeland

•Gilbert Cummings

•Charles Stock

•Fred Marshall

•Dana Knapp

•Lamont Kieser

•Mike Ralston

Special Note: If your name is listed here and you haven’t been contacted, call the Achieving Greatness Office ASAP at 412-628-4856. Also call 412-628-4856 for info on where the reception party and induction ceremony will be held, along with all ticket info!

