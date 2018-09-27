Letter to the Editor: Ratings rule and Queens do, too (By Bill Osborne, of Pittsburgh)

Dear Editor:

In response to the commentary that the remark made by the eulogizing minister at Aretha Franklin’s funeral was not appropriate, “If a White police officer kills a Black person we riot, but if a Black person kills another Black we say so what.”

The Bible says that you reap what you sow. So now, where do we go?

I very sadly recall right here in our local neighborhood that a very young, innocent little girl was murdered, a victim of a gunshot while she was standing out on her front porch. I heard no public outcry, no rioting, no closing down highways and byways.

The way I see it, God inspires those people (preachers and teachers) that will inspire U.S. Ambassadors for the will of Almighty loving God for peace on Earth and goodwill toward each other.

Trust me, God knows prime time. Aretha’s funeral had millions of viewers throughout the world. Aretha would wholeheartedly agree with the minister. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. and love one another.

BILL OSBORNE

PITTSBURGH

