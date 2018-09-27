Haden is ‘No Ordinary Joe’—he’s instrumental to Steelers’ success (Sept. 26)

When the Pittsburgh Steelers entered Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, Sept. 24, the team did not appear as if they were just a wounded animal. It appeared as if Tampa Bay was poised to put Pittsburgh out of the misery of even attempting to stay in the chase for an AFC North title. Let’s just say that the conversation concerning chasing another Lombardi Trophy was sorta, kinda, put on the backburner, at least temporarily, anyway. The Steelers just barely escaped by the hairs of their chinny chin chin, beating the Buccaneers, 30-27.

All of the recent chatter has been about disgruntled Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown coupled with disenfranchised Steelers running back/receiver Le’Veon Bell. For all intents and purposes, Bell may have eaten his final pierogi as a member of the Black and Gold as he prepares himself to get out there and “chase the money.” When we review and rehash all of the things being said, there were just mere whispers about Steelers cornerback Joe Haden. Folks, in regards to all of the chatter about the two aforementioned members of the Steelers, the value of Joe Haden should not even be slightly underestimated.

During the game, Haden made several crucial defensive plays that probably helped to preserve a victory. Sure, “Big” Ben Roethlisberger passed for 353 yards as he continues to make history but history is just a mystery when anyone performs well but the “team ends up on the short end of the stick.”

I have said it before and I will say it again. In my opinion, Joe Haden is without a doubt the most important defensive acquisition during the tenure of Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin. Hear ye, hear ye, my fellow “yinzers,” when Monsieur Haden blankets the opposition’s best receiver, that gives the Steelers defensive line and their linebackers an extra second or two to harass or sack the opposing QB. Many of the QB sacks and pressures against Buccaneers interim QB Ryan Fitzpatrick did not happen simply by chance. When coverage on the back end is better, the performance on the front end will shine as well.

Without Joe Haden in the mix, “Fitzmagic” Kirkpatrick’s 30-for-50 passing evening for 411 yards might have meant something…but as I alluded to previously, personal stats mean zilch when they list your effort in the loss column.

When my buddy, former Steelers employee Ryan Scarpino, made reference to the fact that maybe Antonio Brown’s stats might have been a tad less “stellar” if not for the “partnership” between himself and Ben Roethlisberger, Brown seemed in a very juvenile way to be offended. However, unlike Le’Veon Bell, Brown got his deal. Tonight, Brown had better put his mouthpiece under his pillow and pray for the tooth fairy to bring Haden some extra cheese and for the Steelers to go out and dredge up another Joe Haden clone. Hmm, that might be asking for a bit much because as he shows over and over again, Joe Haden is not just another ordinary Joe.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: