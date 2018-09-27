Entertainment
Denzel Washington launches August Wilson House renovation

Actor Denzel Washington smiles following an interview with Malachi Haynes and Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace at the National Press Club in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Boys & Girls Clubs of America has named Malachi Haynes the Southwest Youth of the Year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Tribune-Review reports Washington headlined a ceremony at the house Wednesday. The actor led a $5 million fundraising effort to restore it. Renovations are to be completed in 2020, when the August Wilson House is to become a center for art and culture.

Paul Ellis, Wilson’s nephew, spearheaded the effort to restore the building to its 1950s-era look, matching how it appeared when Wilson lived there with his mother and five siblings.

Wilson died in 2005.

