CCAC’s Bullock talks agility and career focus at Chamber Breakfast

Dr. Quintin Bullock is no stranger to reinvention—he used to be a medical doctor, a dentist. So, when he was named president of Community College of Allegheny County four years ago, he told the African American Chamber of Commerce he wanted to reinvent the college as the region’s first choice for educational and workforce development opportunities.

By some measures, he’s already done that. As he told the chamber’s Sept. 21 PowerBreakfast audience, 74 percent of CCAC students selected the college as their first choice. And increasingly, regional employers are looking to CCAC for job-ready applicants.

“We’re providing industry-relevant career and skills programs,” he said. “We are informed by industry data as to how we expand our workforce initiatives—and we have the ability to quickly adapt to market changes.”

That agility, Dr. Bullock noted, has allowed the college to offer an anesthesiology program—one of only eight in the country. It also allows for modification in how, and when, programs and courses are made available.

“We altered our HVAC program (to accommodate working people). We added Sunday classes, and midnight classes,” he said. “We are also utilizing the Energy Innovation Center (in the Hill District) to reach targeted populations.”

Dr. Bullock also noted CCAC has created a potentially seamless method for students to transition from high school to a four-year university degree, or directly into industry, via the college—and they can save a considerable amount of money by doing so.

“High school students can take dual credit AP courses that allow them to finish sooner, and because we have articulation agreements with 43 universities, all their credits can transfer,” he said. “Students who do this save an average $24,000 compared to a public university and $59,000 compared to a private university.”

As for connecting with area employers, Pittsburgh Public Schools students can take dual credit courses in general biology, medical terminology, information technology, criminal justice, and English composition that are paid for with Pittsburgh Promise dollars. Grants are available for students outside the city to defray the costs.

One result of this is that nearly 90 percent of graduates from CCAC’s health and skilled trades programs are employed in those fields. But business is about more than just workforce development, it’s also about entrepreneurship. So, to encourage and mentor students thinking of starting their own businesses, CCAC and the chamber have created a junior chamber of commerce, which BNY Mellon is funding.

“It looks to give students an understanding of what it means to be a member of such a group, meet and learn from entrepreneurs, and help students who want to launch their own businesses,” he said.

The college also has educational and skilled trades programs tailored to serve veterans and for ex-offenders.

“There is nothing more satisfying than helping someone reach their career potential,” said Dr. Bullock. “Education is the key that opens so many doors.”

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: