Dr. Larry Davis, with Pittsburgh Chief of Police Scott Schubert and Chancellor Emeritus Mark Nordenberg, during the Friends of the Center reception, held Sept. 11. Dr. Davis recently retired as Dean of the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work.

