Public Notices 9-26-18

NOTICE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2016 budget of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:

PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL NEW CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA

AMOUNT AMOUNT

Pool Rehabilitation 2016 $12,500.00 $10,000.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Citywide

Saint Mark’s Evangelical Luther

Church/Brookline Meals on Wheels 2016 $2,500.00 $5,000.00 +$2,500.00 Public Service Brookline

The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:

Michael Petrucci

Assistant Director for Community Development

Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street, Suite 201

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Thursday, October 11, 2018.

