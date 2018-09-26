Public Notices 9-26-18

NOTICE
CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2016 budget of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:
PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL NEW CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA
AMOUNT AMOUNT
Pool Rehabilitation 2016 $12,500.00 $10,000.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Citywide
Saint Mark’s Evangelical Luther
Church/Brookline Meals on Wheels 2016 $2,500.00 $5,000.00 +$2,500.00 Public Service Brookline
The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:
Michael Petrucci
Assistant Director for Community Development
Office of Management and Budget
200 Ross Street, Suite 201
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Thursday, October 11, 2018.