New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit (Sept. 26)

SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH ANNIVERSARY

SEPTEMBER 29—The Members of Second Baptist Church, 108 W. 12th Ave, Homestead, Rev. Donald P. Turner, Pastor, invite all to celebrate their 113th Church Anniversary. The theme is: “Oh To Be Kept.” Scripture: Matthew 28:20, “Lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” The celebration begins at 3 p.m. featuring song, dance, mime, testimony and spoken word. That’s followed by an anniversary concert featuring Trinity Praise on Oct. 6, and Rev. Nathaniel Carter of Amplify Church on Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 412-461-8235.

REVIVAL CENTER WOMEN’S RETREAT

SEPTEMBER 29—The Greater Pittsburgh Revival Center is holding a Women’s Retreat: Celebrating Love and Unity through Christ, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be followed by a free concert starring the Sprit Filled Music Ministries at 5 p.m. All activities will be held at the church, 4555 McKnight Rd. Pre-registration is required. Call 412-323-0969 to register, preferably by Sept. 10.

ST. JAMES AME OCTOBERFEST

OCTOBER 13—The St. James AME Church Women’s Usher Board No. 1 will hold its 24th annual “Octoberfest” at the church, 444 Lincoln Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eager shoppers will be dazzled with displays of unique pieces of art and crafts. The event will feature various local artists, vendors and entrepreneurs who will creatively display their art and crafts. The event is open to all the pre-holiday shoppers, along with those who love to browse now and buy later. For more information, call 412-441-9706.

MOUNT OLIVE 125TH ANNIVERSARY

OCTOBER 13—Mount Olive Baptist Church is 125 years old! The church was established to uphold and spread the word of God. As Blacks were migrating from the South, they began to integrate in record numbers to the industrial areas of McKeesport, Duquesne, Homestead, Braddock, and Rankin. This historic anniversary will be celebrated by giving thanks to God and praising Him for the wonderful things that He has done. Old members, new members, families, friends and acquaintances are invited to the celebration at Heritage Celebration Center, 1122 3rd St., North Versailles, at 6 p.m. Reverend Kenneth Jones of Miami, Fla., is the guest speaker. Cost is $50 for the banquet. For more information, call 412-818-4116.

BEULAH BAPTIST PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

OCTOBER 19-21—Come celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of Pastor Katrina Organ, beginning Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 201 Chalfont St, with the One Night Revival, featuring Bishop Michael Golphin St. of Deliverance Baptist Church. On Oct. 20, Prayer, Praise and Pastries will occur at 10 a.m. Then on Sunday, Oct. 21, it’s Pastor Organ’s ninth anniversary service, at 10 a.m. There will be a guest preacher, followed by dinner after the service. For more information, call 412-431-3320.

